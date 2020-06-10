The June 9 Georgia primary brought allegations of election administration failure in some counties, and of voter suppression in general. Combined with COVID fears, the result is heightened concern conducting the November election.
Oklahoma should avoid many of Georgia’s problems. But that does not mean we cannot do better, or need to prepare. What works? And what needs fixing?
Oklahoma in-person elections are generally safe. A paper ballot and a kiosk are used, and then paper ballots are scanned. In Georgia, a touch-screen machine was used to generate a paper ballot that was then scanned into another machine. When voter demand goes up in Oklahoma, you just set up another card board kiosk. In Georgia, you need to get an additional machine.
And, in Georgia you have to clean that touch screen — a lot. In Oklahoma, you give everyone a pen. I suppose you could sanitize each one. Or, just buy lots of extra pens which say ‘I VOTED’ and send people on their way.
Voters will need to distance. This results in physically longer lines and requiring greater space between kiosks. Fewer people can be in an enclosure. Outdoor canopy tents at polling places can accommodate voter stations, and allow for space and ventilation.
We need more poll workers and younger poll workers. The average volunteer poll worker in the U.S. is just over 60. This is also the most vulnerable population for viral infections. In Georgia, local election administration failed in part because older poll workers quit, and new poll workers were not effectively trained on new technology.
But the most important solution for November is to be practical about early voting and no-excuse absentee voting, and to encourage both. The states which use mail-in voting have high turnout.
The alleged fraud associated with mail-in voting is a baseless canard of the far right in American politics. Dig deep and find your trust in a proven system that, while not from here, will certainly work here.
(Gaddie is presidential professor of architecture and journalism at the University of Oklahoma and coauthor of “The Rise and Fall of the Voting Rights Act." He serves on the Editorial Board of The Norman Transcript.)
