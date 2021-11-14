The city’s Christmas decorations are going up on Main Street light poles.
Organizers are planning for a 6 p.m. Dec. 4 traditional parade, and the cast is busy rehearsing “White Christmas” at the Sooner Theatre.
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas downtown. But the shopping offerings today are nothing like the Decembers of past years. Downtown Norman has a different vibe today.
A treasure trove of old building photos, uncovered by the Chamber in its recent move to bigger quarters on Main Street, shows the two-block marketplace that East Main Street was before Sooner Fashion Mall opened in the mid 1970s, before Lindsey was saturated and long before University North Park existed.
• • •
The early 1970s-era photos show a bustling mercantile business. Women’s dresses were available from Low’s, Hales and Bonney’s. Trendy kids got their clothes at Sooner Tots’N’Teens, and shoes came from Moomau’s. Makeup came from the Merle Norman store.
Men could get outfitted at Gordon’s Men and Boys, McCall’s, Main St. or C.R. Anthony Co. If you couldn’t find it, Wacker’s, around the corner on Crawford, likely had what you wanted.
• • •
Three banks dominated the Main and Peters corner. First National had a walk-up, City National and Security had two other corners.
Wards still had a catalog store, Jay’s and Simpson’s sold appliances and Blairs and Mister Robert sold furniture.
Another storefront sold “freight damaged” goods, yet another used furniture. There was one pawn shop a block from the banks, a savings and loan, a few law offices and Jotco Office Supplies.
Don’t forget Otasco and El Palacio. In the middle of the block was McCall’s Coffee Shop, where the city’s power brokers took their morning coffee together.
U.S. Congressman Tom Steed had an office on Main Street, conveniently located a few doors east of the coffee shop.
• • •
Midway Barber Shop, with its big bay window, was sandwiched between Velma’s Bakery and Eddie and Levi’s Cafe.
The Denco Cafe can be seen in the distance, literally across the railroad tracks. Hyde Drug took over an old theater next to the original TG&Y store location on Main and Crawford.
Norman Paint and Paper stood next to the mighty Sooner and Ceramic City and Gifts was a few storefronts east.
The only storefronts in the photos that puzzle me is the Renegade Theater, a few doors east of C.R. Anthony’s and a newsstand next to Hale’s.
Most of the siding fronts put on the old buildings in the 1960s and 1970s are now stripped away, showing the fancy brick storefronts of years past.
This year’s parade will stop at the railroad tracks for safety reasons, but downtown visitors can still enjoy the splendor of the old buildings that once were Norman’s center of commerce.