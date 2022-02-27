First-person accounts of the Great Depression of the 1930s in Oklahoma are becoming harder to come by as that generation passes on.
Families moved west to California, and those who stayed often moved in together in the homes of those who still had jobs.
In Norman, the economic bite was lessened somewhat by the payrolls of the University of Oklahoma and Central State Hospital, now Griffin Hospital. Despite those jobs, there were still many hungry people in Cleveland County.
Today, Food and Shelter Inc. does a great job of feeding and housing many of the most vulnerable of our citizens. But 90 years ago, it was a church just a few blocks from Food and Shelter that led the way in feeding the multitudes.
• • •
The late historian and friend John Womack writes of the Pentecostal Holiness Church at 502 E. Symmes St. and its mission to feed the poor neighborhoods of southeast Norman.
Pastor R.W. Griffith welcomed all to his struggling congregation, even though most had no money to contribute to the mission.
Between 1930 and 1932 it is estimated that Griffith, his family and church members served upward of 150,000 meals to the poorest Norman residents. Womack reports that it was all done with little or no government assistance and very little from other churches or charities, which were also struggling.
• • •
The Griffith family lived in the back of the church and set up a soup kitchen in their living quarters. Each morning, the Rev. Griffith would push a wheelbarrow through the downtown area and call on the small mom and pop grocery stores.
“Each morning, he would push the “Irish Buggy” downtown to gather the food markets’ collections of discarded, wilting vegetables, untrimmed beef and pork bones and the like which the store owners donated to his project,” Womack writes in “Cleveland County Oklahoma Historical Highlights.”
• • •
The needy would get soup made from the scraps.
Later, a dairy on East Brooks Street brought milk, and an Oklahoma City bakery truck dropped off “day old” bread. Families would bring pails for the soup and some ate at the mission.
When the church’s kerosene cook stove gave out, The Transcript published an appeal and a replacement stove was found. Another church, St. John’s Episcopal, and the Radiant Rose Garden Club also helped out.
Rev. Griffith caught pneumonia and died in early 1934. Reportedly, Womack writes, some of the pastor’s last words were, “Who will feed the folks?”