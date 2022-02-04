I’ve tried not to abuse that privilege, writing about “good things” happening in Norman. I see “good things” everywhere I look, and today I’d like to address three of them.
Item 1: The Police Activities League, or PAL. This is a program for young people, usually of middle school age, that’s sponsored by the Norman Police Department, and includes an agenda of sports, field trips and presentations on such topics as responsibility, integrity, sharing, etc.
These presentations are given by police officers and members of the community. Participants are nominated by school counselors, who select those young people who, in the opinion of the counselors, will benefit most from the program.
I’ve participated in PAL for a number of years, helping cops “herd cats,” but it’s given me the chance to see young people grow.
PAL was suspended last year. COVID, and a lack of adequate staffing, were the reasons why. The Good News is that PAL will resume in the summer of 2022, albeit with fewer numbers of participants, and for a shorter duration than in the past.
Details will be worked out over the next few months, but if past is prologue, activities might include a trip to the zoo, a social service project (such as helping at the Animal Shelter), a lesson on table manners at a local restaurant and some inspirational life stories.
One story in particular stands out for me: Carl Pendleton, a former OU football player and current Norman cop, brought trophies and awards he earned on the gridiron. The kids expressed excitement, and then Carl told them, “None of these awards means as much to me as the opportunity to serve you and others.” I still choke up when thinking about it.
Item 2: Homeless Court. Yes, there is such a thing — and I had the privilege of sitting in on a session.
By way of background: some of our homeless — not all of them — are involved in petty crimes, such as larceny, trespass, etc. These crimes are usually punishable by a small fine, which many homeless people cannot pay. Lack of payment results in a warrant being issued, and the homeless who already can’t pay many times ignore the warrant, which results in another charge being filed against them. This becomes a continuing cycle, to no one’s benefit.
The Homeless Court is intended to break the cycle by offering options to those facing charges. For example, a homeless person facing a trespass charge will be fined a nominal amount — say $100. That person is then offered the opportunity to “pay off” the fine through community service — they volunteer, and are given $20 an hour credit against that fine by working at Food and Shelter, or Habitat for Humanity, or other places.
With this approach, the homeless person can work off the fine, provide a service to the community and have the satisfaction of achieving both goals. After the court session I attended, one of the defendants, “Johnnie,” stopped to tell me how much he appreciated the chance this system gives him.
Because I volunteer at Food and Shelter, I see how these helpers benefit that operation. And to those who hold the opinion that this doesn’t solve Norman’s “homeless problem,” I say they’re correct — but it does help homeless individuals, one at a time, to break a cycle that may be holding them down.
Item 3: Treatment Court. I’ve written previously about programs Judge Michael Tupper has instituted to help persons overcome addiction. And I’ve commented on the Saturday morning runs he’s sponsored as opportunities for participants to gain points toward graduation from the program while doing something that may benefit them physically and mentally.
I join in these runs, at the judge’s invitation. As evidence that participants take their recovery seriously, a significant number showed up on a recent Saturday to 24-degree temperatures and a plus-10-degree chill. We ran. I was cold — but inspired.
Perhaps I’m looking at things through the proverbial “rose colored glasses.” But I think I’ve learned to look past the dirt and grime, and to accept people as they are. Kids, still in formative years, who can benefit from a program like PAL. Adults, homeless (for whatever reason) and addicts, trying to break out of what plagues them.
I see successes — “good things,” of which our city can be proud.