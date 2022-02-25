Once upon a time, I told a story about how Rick Knighton from the city attorney’s office found some old pictures of me from junior high, and how he managed to show them to the city manager before showing them to me.
As I mentioned at the time, Rick and I are both from Holdenville; I was on council at the time, and (in a good-natured way), Rick was trying to keep me humble. He succeeded. I hold no ill-will toward Rick — he’s a bright young attorney, and a credit to the city attorney’s office.
I mention this bit of “history” as introduction to saying a few words about that office. You can read a mission statement on the city’s webpage about how this office defends the city in actions pending before state, federal and worker’s compensation courts.
You can read that this office provides advice to the City Council, city manager, various staff departments, boards and commissions. And you can read about city prosecutor’s functions relating to citizen’s complaints, traffic/non-traffic matters and juvenile offenses.
You can “read all about it,” but I’ve had firsthand and continuing experience with that office and some of its personnel, and I can “testify” about the quality of work they do.
It was my experience, while on council, that I came to rely on sage legal advice offered by our City Attorney Kathryn Walker. Ms. Walker attended every council meeting (and committee sessions) and was always prepared to provide legal background and rationale and pros/cons regarding issues under council consideration.
She was unruffled when real-time questions were put to her during council sessions. I mentioned my reliance on her advice — this was even true when she counseled me to recuse myself from deliberations on a subject of personal interest. Her advice in that case was best for the city, and for me.
As for the aforementioned Rick Knighton: he’s usually the focal point regarding cases brought about against the city, and while I’ve not seen him in action in court, I have listened to a number of legal briefs he’s given to council about those cases.
He knows his business and is always prepared; he’s someone I want on my side. And I’ve listened to a number of legal briefings given by Elisabeth Muckala, and have been impressed by her mastery of issues involved.
You may have read in earlier columns about my experiences in Juvenile Court, and the recently constituted Homeless Court. In these venues, it’s been my privilege to see Attorneys Jeanne Snider and Anthony Purinton in action.
They act as prosecutors, but with focus on discovering and mitigating underlying causes of violations coming before the court. They spend countless hours meeting with defendants (and parents, in the case of juvenile cases) and sorting through case-pertinent information to ensure that the “punishment” fits the crime.
But in these cases — particularly in Juvenile Court — the consequences are likely to be community service, or apology letters to those affected in the case.
Speaking of Municipal Court: I’m here to sing praises for Ronda Guerrero and her staff. I deal with most of that staff at one time or another — usually in coordination with Police Records, where I also volunteer.
The person I deal with most often at the court is Jessie Jackson. Jessie is the “Community Services Coordinator,” whose role it is to seek out venues in need of help (for example: schools, nonprofits) and document an individual’s community service participation. In juvenile cases, Jessie also offers advice on how to craft a “life plan,” to provide that young person with some direction as they face the future.
It may be just me, but I’m in awe of the positive things happening in the City Attorney’s office and Municipal Court.
I began these ramblings with an anecdote regarding my past; I’d like to close on a personal note, as well. A week ago, my wife Joan and I celebrated 56 years of marriage. I have been blessed with a partner who has endured a lot of (military) moves and separations, and who has allowed me to pursue volunteer opportunities that interested me. I’m so very grateful for her love and support.
I know it’s personal, but that support is another good thing happening in Norman.