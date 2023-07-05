Bradley Secraw
Cleveland Co. OSU Extension
NORMAN, OK – Anyone with pecan trees knows that their nut crop isn’t always reliable or consistent. Some years the trees just do not have many nuts. In other years the nuts may be hollowed out with a round hole. Last year many people reported that shucks didn’t open to release the nuts. While not all pecan problems are within the grower’s control, many things can be managed and improved. July is a very important month for pecan production for anyone wanting to maximize the size and quality of their crop.
The pecan weevil is the most important pest we have in pecans, and July is the month we start controlling this pest. The round hole that you see in hollowed out and moldy pecans is the exit hole the pecan weevil larvae creates when it is done doing its damage. After a one-or two-inch rainfall event in July, adult pecan weevils will emerge from the ground under the pecan trees and either climb up the trunk or fly up into the tree to mate and lay eggs on developing nuts.
Commercial pecan growers will use one or more several different types of traps to monitor for the presence and number of emerging weevils before making well timed insecticide application to the entire tree canopy with air blast sprayers. For homeowners and small landowners with just a few trees, this commercial monitor and spray method may not be very realistic. The equipment alone would be cost prohibitive, and anyone with close neighbors would be justifiably hesitant to spray insecticide 50 or more feet into the air.
There are a couple of alternative methods of control for homeowners that are much more realistic and neighbor friendly. One involves weevil trapping with Circle Traps. In mid-July the traps are attached to the trunk of pecan trees. You may need more than one trap to wrap around the entire tree. Since 80 percent of pecan weevils crawl up the trunk of the tree to get into the canopy, they will be caught by the trap. It is recommended to check and clean the traps daily. OSU has a fact sheet with instructions on how to build the traps, or they can be purchased online. Another option that has shown some promise is trunk applications of the fungus Beauveria bassiana. As pecan weevils crawl up the tree they come in contact with the fungus, become infected and die. The fungus can be purchased online.
The other important task for July is taking pecan leaf samples. Since soil characteristics such as pH can affect nutrient uptake, this is the most reliable indicator of pecan tree fertility needs. To get a good sample, the two center leaflets of each compound pecan leaf are taken from 50 leaves. Each sample could represent one or more trees. The leaves are then washed and dried before being taken to your local OSU Extension office. The sample will be sent to OSU for analysis and fertilizer recommendations. OSU has a fact sheet with more detailed instructions.
While this certainly does not solve every problem found in pecans, it does address two important factors that everyone should be addressing for higher yields of high-quality pecans. For more detailed information on the topics in this article, please contact your local OSU Extension office.
