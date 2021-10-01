The Public Safety Sales Tax (of one-half of 1%) passed by a vote of citizens as a temporary measure in 2008, and was made permanent by another vote in 2014.
Proceeds from this tax were intended to fund 41 police personnel and 30 firefighters, upgrade unsupportable radio systems (spare parts not available), procure new vehicles, and build new facilities (the Emergency Operations Center and a fire station, for instance).
The Public Safety Ordinance also established a Citizens Oversight Committee to review expenditures and submit recommendations to the City Council regarding those expenditures. It was my privilege to serve on that Committee for four years, during which time I gained significant insight into operations supported by the tax.
I offer these words as background for comments that follow regarding an initiative called Community Oriented Policing (COP). This initiative was/is focused on crime prevention and building partnerships between police and the community.
COP was reviewed monthly by the Oversight Committee, so I’m familiar with its various elements. My comments will focus on three programs: Crime Free Multi-Family Housing, Coffee With A Cop and a Juvenile Intervention Program.
These programs recently have been either reoriented or suspended, due to funding and staffing issues. For the record, my intent is not to question funding reductions or staffing decisions, merely to reflect on how some programs have changed. My comments will not dwell on causes, but effects. These comments are my own, and have not been coordinated with the Norman Police Department.
The “Crime Free Multi-Family Housing Program” seeks to reduce crime in apartment and condo complexes. It has three components: Training of management personnel on legalities (tenant rights, management obligations); a security inspection (looking at lighting, foliage that might provide cover for intruders and door/window lock adequacy); and outreach to the entire complex community, usually in the form of a social function, to build trust among management, residents and police.
I know this program works. I own a condo currently occupied by my son. At one time, his community ranked highest in Norman in the number of calls for service, for drugs, assaults, vandalism, etc. That community participated in the program and was certified “Crime Free.” Today, that community ranks among the lowest in calls for service, as verified by NPD statistics. Staffing levels at NPD are such that this program is suspended.
“Coffee With a Cop” was established as a meet-and-greet affair, held monthly at various eateries around town. “Come, meet members of the police department. Tell them what’s on your mind. Ask questions,” the program offered.
This program has been re-scoped and re-oriented. “Coffee” is now a cookout, held at various apartment and condo complexes around town. I’ve attended two of these functions. The cops cook burgers and hot dogs, and meet with residents. At one of these functions, Councilor Stephen Holman attended; at another, Mayor Breea Clark was present.
While these affairs don’t offer the same focus on security inherent in the “Crime Free” program, they nevertheless represent a step in building trust between residents and police. Good news: though regular “coffee” sessions are no longer scheduled, Panera Bread has invited NPD to its location on Oct. 6, with a meet-and-greet at 7:30 a.m.
“Juvenile Intervention” was a mentoring program between cops and kids for young people on the verge of trouble. Candidates were identified by school counselors, or by the Juvenile Court judge.
The program was voluntary; children and families were interviewed to see if the program might benefit the child, and to gain insight into compatibility (best cop/kid matchup). Professional counseling was part of the program. The mentoring relationship was informal — movies, picnics, etc.
I helped monitor this program via the Juvenile Court, and I’ve seen kids benefit. But alas, this program has been suspended.
Bottom line: My intent is not to comment on the wisdom of actions regarding police funding, or even imply any connection between those actions and the curtailment of these programs.
Indeed, retirements and transfers — staffing issues not related to budgets — certainly play a role. and I’m not critical of police decisions regarding these programs. Given staffing shortages, patrol must come first.
My intent is not to spread gloom and doom, but simply to point out some positive things we’ve experienced in Norman, and how NPD continues working to maintain partnerships. In my view, citizens have benefitted from these programs, made possible by the Public Safety Sales Tax. It’s my hope we’ll see these programs restored sometime in the future.