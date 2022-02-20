George L. Cross was still the president when she made her high school visit. After graduation and a brief stint as an Oklahoma City kindergarten teacher, she was hired on in the university’s Student Affairs division, working with student organizations, Greek life activities, commuters and more.
Over the years, her title has changed and she’s worked with eight OU presidents, about that many interims, coaches, athletic directors and 34 university regents.
Purcell will leave her Evans Hall office at the end of this month after having worked there just short of 50 years, the last 30 years as vice president of University Governance and executive secretary of the OU Board of Regents.
She met her future husband Gary on campus and earned bachelors, masters and doctoral degrees here. She’s been a loyal employee and first-hand witness to more than a third of the campus’ history.
Only three persons have served as executive secretary to the regents. She followed Barbara James Tuttle, who succeeded Emil Kraettli.
“It’s been quite the ride,” Purcell said in a wide-ranging interview this past week. “I’ve worked with some very fine regents over the years. They are people who just give so much to the university.”
She’ll miss being surrounded by students, a daily reminder of the university’s mission.
“I love the students. I’ve always felt like it’s important to surround yourself with students,” she said. “They keep you informed and remind you of why you are here.”
In addition to her OU duties, Purcell works with administrators at Rogers State University and Cameron University, two other institutions overseen by the OU Board.
“Dr. Purcell has long been a pillar of our university, and we are indebted to her for her decades of service,” OU President Joe Harroz said in a campus letter this past month. “Her contributions have been many, and she is certainly deserving of our appreciation.”
All told, she has worked with 12 different presidents (eight at OU and four at Rogers and Cameron) and 34 regents appointed by governors of both political parties.
Purcell said, if asked, her advice has been the same for all of them.
“This isn’t political. This is about the University of Oklahoma,” she said. “Your number one priority has to be the University of Oklahoma.”
She sees the biggest changes over the years as technology, the advent of social media, the increase in non-traditional students, the rise of female leaders, embracing diversity and the campus’ pivot to a more research-driven institution.
“That’s been a real adjustment,” she said. “But there are some great things coming in weather and aviation research and in other fields. We’re going to do some really cool stuff.”
Her future plans include time back in the classroom, where she has taught as an adjunct in the university’s Higher Education Administration and Human Relations programs.
But that will be secondary as she spends more time with her children and grandchildren.
“I am going to be the personification of the grandma,” she said.