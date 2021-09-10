Today marks the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the twin towers of New York’s World Trade Center, the doomed flight that impacted a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania and the attack on the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia — just across the Potomac River from Washington DC.
This date has special significance for me: I was at the Pentagon on that fateful day.
I was working as an analyst in support of the United States Arms Control Agency and the Ballistic Missile Defense Agency. On 9/11, I had the good fortune of being on the opposite side of the Pentagon Building when the attack occurred.
The Pentagon Building is immense. Built in about 18 months in the early 1940s, it consists of five concentric rings in the geometric shape of a pentagon. There are five floors (if you don’t count the partial basement). Ten corridors radiate from a center courtyard, connecting the rings. Approximately 25,000 people — civilian and military — work there.
The attack was centered on the west side of the building, close to Arlington Cemetery. The airplane came in low, skimming treetops in the cemetery, smashing into the building adjacent to a heliport used by visiting dignitaries. The heliport had a single fire engine on station, providing no capability to mitigate the vast damage suffered in the attack.
When the plane struck, I had no notion of what had occurred. That quickly changed with the smell of smoke. I was safe, but had a friend working close to where the plane hit.
As details of “what happened” became clearer, I feared for that friend’s life. It wasn’t until some hours later that I heard from him. Along with others in his office, force of the plane’s impact nearby knocked him from his chair. Within seconds, blinding smoke filled the corridors; he and those working with him crawled (staying close to the floor) toward the center of the building. The office he had occupied was destroyed in the ensuing fire.
During the course of these hours, we each tried to call home to reassure our wives, but phone lines were overloaded. I finally got home late that Tuesday afternoon — in time to attend a memorial service at our church for the seven members of the congregation known to have perished in the attack.
The Secretary of Defense made the decision to reopen the Pentagon the next day, 9/12, and I was there. The building smelled of smoke and jet fuel, even as firefighters were still working to control the fires (a feat that took several days to accomplish). “Back to work” was intended as a sign that our government couldn’t be intimidated.
Twenty years later, I still recall the heroism of first responders working to control the situation and the fires. Police and firefighters from both the federal government and surrounding municipalities risked their lives to save others.
I’m in awe of what they accomplished, and find that I transfer that respect to Norman’s own first responders. Every call for service they answer, while perhaps not on the same scale as the attack on the Pentagon, has the potential for great danger — witness recent awards for heroism awarded several police officers, who faced armed intruders and defused intense situations with no injury or loss of life to cops and perpetrators. Norman firefighters face great personal risk during any structure fire they’re called to fight. These men and women are true heroes in my book.
And what of the friend I mentioned, who endured far greater danger than I did on 9/11? He’s retired, and now living in Reno, Nevada. Every year about this time, we reach out to one another: “Are you OK?” Thank God, the answer is still “YES.”