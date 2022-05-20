Graduates and teachers alike will enjoy a few days of rest and relaxation (well earned). But as we look forward to June and July, there will be another group who will just be starting school, and their admission is hard earned.
I’m talking about a new Fire Academy, set to start on July 11.
Applicants to this prestigious Academy must past written tests and interviews. They must pass physical exams and physical agility tests and undergo background investigations. Only those who make it through this rigorous screening process will be offered positions in the Academy — and then the “fun” begins.
But this Academy will see something new in that a significant amount of academics will be accomplished online, through courses developed by the International Fire Service Training Association (IFSTA). Previous academies ran approximately 12 weeks; this new Academy is scheduled for approximately eight weeks, thanks to the online approach.
To give you an idea of what’s included online, it will cover the “Essentials of Fire Fighting.” The text for this block is 1372 pages long (I have a copy). Chapters cover such subjects as: Fire Service History; Firefighter Safety and Health; Building Construction; Fire Behavior; Structural Search, Victim Removal, etc.
According to Jesse Mitchell, new chief of training at NFD, these academics are the equivalent of a three-hour college course. Of course, there’s a practical element to this, where trainees practice what they’ve learned (equivalent to a college course lab?). What’s new in Chief Mitchell’s approach is that more face-to-face time will be spent “doing” rather than in lectures.
I can testify to the rigor of Academy exercises. Though I only “attended” part-time during a previous academy, I witnessed just how difficult the exercises can be. As a Council member, I wanted to know more about fire training, so I sat in on Hazardous Materials training. I “bunkered up” (donned protective clothing and breathing apparatus) and entered a live fire room (temp between 600 and 900 degrees) to learn the essentials of fire suppression.
I learned rescue procedures from tall buildings by rappelling down the training tower on the North Base. I practiced water rescues at Thunderbird and observed swift water rescue procedures at the whitewater rapids venue in OKC. For me, it was fun; for trainees, it was deadly serious work.
They practice, over and over, safe methods for rescue, maximizing the likelihood for success while protecting both victims and firefighters. I’ve watched some of these exercises, and am in awe of the skill our firefighters attain.
By definition, firefighters encounter some difficult scenarios. Not all rescues’ result is saving a victim. It follows that firefighters might suffer emotional and difficulties. And it follows that NFD has a codified approach to stress management; firefighters aren’t “on their own” to cope.
This approach consists of several stages of support, all of which are confidential. Personnel who demonstrate changes in behavior (irrational thoughts, mood swings, etc.) can be referred by a supervisor to a mental health evaluation, without loss of pay or benefits. Peer support, from fellow firefighters who are specially trained, is available, as is professional mental health support from the city’s Employee Assistance Program. And there’s a chaplain on call, should such support be deemed appropriate.
I mention these elements of stress management because they’re important in the training of new firefighters, and are important to Chief Mitchell’s (and Fire Chief Travis King’s) view what the department owes its employees and their families. I couldn’t agree more.
I spent almost three hours with Chief Mitchell as he explained his new portfolio. The few words I’ve offered just focus on training new recruits. We spent a lot of time talking about qualifications for advancement in the department, from firefighter to driver to captain. He explained a new approach to better qualify individuals for advancement, and as someone who spent time running a training program while in the Air Force, I see merit in what he plans.
But those plans are the subject of another column somewhere down the road.
One final point about the fire service and its place in Norman society. I have a jacket with Norman Fire patches on it. When I wear it around town, I often hear the words “Norman Fire. Thank you!” I know it’s not me that’s being thanked, it’s the professionals that protect us every day. Professionals due to the quality of their training. I try to pass those good wishes on to the firefighters I meet. They deserve our thanks.