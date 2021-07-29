Editor’s note: This summer, The Transcript put out a call for local experts in history, science, education, nonprofits and more to write regular columns for the opinion page. The following is from Bill Scanlon, who contributes insight on local community programs to the page.
For a five week period, running through June into early July, Norman youngsters participated in Safety Town.
This is an annual event, co-sponsored by Sooner Mall and the Norman Police Department, along with the Sooner Rotary Club, Image 360, Cavins Construction, 405 Cycles and Chick-fil-A. Volunteers from the Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association assisted — which explains my participation — along with some really bright and dedicated teens.
What a program. The focus is indeed on safety, with lessons conveyed with great enthusiasm. Four ground rules: 1) Don’t talk when a big person is talking, 2) always wear a helmet, 3) no running, 4) have fun.
All sessions always began with some lively music, and some loosening up exercises (nothing strenuous — mostly stretching). Then the instructor would review the four rules (emphasis on “Have fun!”).
Simple safety rules were explained: stop on red, caution on yellow, go on green. The first day, there no bike riding — the kids are taken out on a course that been laid out, complete with crosswalks, traffic signs and signals, a railroad crossing, etc. Instructors and volunteers walk with the kids and remind them of pedestrian safety.
The second day, safety lessons get a bit deeper, with emphasis on topics like calling 911 (be sure you know your address), a discussion about first responders (police, fire, EMSSTAT) and talk about what to do if you meet a stranger (yell, “you aren’t my big person!”). The rest of class time on Day 2 is split: half the kids walk while half ride provided bikes, and a switch gives everyone a chance to ride.
Day three, there’s a review of the rules, then a tour of an ambulance (don’t be afraid) followed by a simulated ride in a police car (there’s lights, sirens and kids announcing arrival on scene over the car’s public address system). Big smiles. Then it’s back to walking and riding for the duration of the hour.
Day four is when the “big red truck” arrives. Fire fighters explain some of the equipment on the truck, and the kids get to climb aboard. Then it’s off to the class room, where firefighters explain more about fire safety, and the kids practice egress from a (simulated) burning building. They’re also taught the importance of going to a “safe place” in case of fire.
Day Five is graduation, but not before a review of safety rules and one last ride. The kids are then presented with certificates, and parents are invited “on campus” so the kids can show off what they’ve learned.
It was an inspiration for me to see the innocence and enthusiasm of these young people with bright eyes, eager to learn. I recall one youngster who seemed to hold back at the beginning of the week, but by week’s end he was one of the most vocal.
And I can’t say enough about the patience of the police instructors. They’re a credit to the force. I was privileged to help.
Safety Town is one of two programs conducted during the summer months by Norman Police, the other being the Police Activities League. Uncertainties about COVID resulted in the League being cancelled this year — it’s a three-week effort, aimed at middle school students, and it takes months to plan. Hopefully, it will return next year.
And speaking of the future: existing Safety Town facilities are worn out. Some of the buildings from earlier years have been demolished. Those remaining are getting on in years, and suffered significant damage during the big hail storm.
The instructors make do, but improvements are needed. For example, during the fire egress exercise on day four, the kids couldn’t get the building’s window open — it took a strong adult to force it.
There’s been some preliminary discussion about upgraded facilities — needed, in my view. Hopefully, these improvements will come to pass, undoubtedly thanks to kind-hearted community benefactors.
Though I didn’t get to ride a bike, Safety Town was great fun for me, and an education. Not only was I reminded of some basic safety rules, I had a chance to see the world through the eyes of our youth — and I liked what I saw.