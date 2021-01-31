The shy, junior high school boys racing around Skateland’s rectangular rink feared just two words from the public address announcer’s microphone: Couple’s Skate.
It meant the equally shy teenage girl that had agreed — usually through a friendly intermediary — to meet you there, and never mind that you hadn’t even talked to her, expected you to find her and actually skate together. Even hold her hand.
It was that moment of truth when you miraculously graduated from a gangly kid to a pimpled teenager. It was when you no longer went to Skateland just for birthday parties. It was a safe place to meet. Skate. Snack on a bag of Sugar Babies. Skate nervously under the disco light while locked arm-in-arm with that “date.”
Then we all do the Hokey Pokey and go home.
Sadly, Skateland, now called Star Skate, marked its final hours this weekend.
It’s one of those iconic Norman businesses that transcended generations. I went there as a child and my kids went there. If my grandsons lived here, they could hit the rink with me.
It’s in the same league as A&W Root Beer, the iconic drive-in run by the Jones family at Flood Avenue and Robinson Street that closed about 30 years ago but is still remembered by generations.
Who can forget the early Skateland logo? A smiling, bespectacled, grown man with a rather large nose gliding happily around the rink with those eight wheels spinning quickly under his feet. The birthday party rooms were always full with store-bought cakes topped with an inch of icing. The sugar highs no doubt helped skaters attain higher speeds.
The vending machines dispensed toys and jewelry. A daughter got a 25 cent ring from her first grade love. A son played roller hockey there. Although the building was remodeled, it always seemed to be stuck in the 1960s. Brownies, Bluebirds, Cub Scouts and 4-Hers gathered there.
The rink’s owners, the Hale family, has Star Skate operations in Ada, Shawnee and Midwest City. They have operated the Norman Star Skate for the past 12 years.
They would like to continue operations here, but have been unable to renegotiate a lease with their landlord, according to Hale.
The Lewis family opened Skateland in 1963. An earlier skate space, Pat’s Roller Rink, operated for a few years inside the National Guard Armory on the west side of the courthouse. Another one operated earlier on Robinson Street near Porter Avenue.
“We’re getting quite a few folks come in,” said Chris Hale, co-owner of Star Skate. “But business is still not back to where we were before the pandemic.”
Hale said many families are giving the rink one last whirl.
“We are getting a lot of people that are coming in to skate here one last time,” he said. “We would like to continue here and we’re not asking for charity or donations. We’re just asking for fair.”
