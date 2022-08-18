After a year and a half as its editor, I’m leaving The Transcript at the end of this week.
I’m leaving because a wonderful new job opportunity came my way, yes, but also because unfortunately, journalism is becoming a less and less hospitable field. Wages are low, hours are long and staffing is short. If you’ve been around Norman or subscribed for a while, you’ve seen how The Transcript has shrunk and changed every year.
I started working here in October 2019 as a reporter; since then, I have watched us lose a sports reporter position, a news reporter and at least one designer, have two days of print papers permanently cut and have almost nonexistent raises or bonuses. Our sports crew covers a Division I university and multiple high schools with just two full-time reporters (when I got here, it was three, which was still not enough).
When we began to struggle with revenue this year, our publisher — who advocated for many of us and helped us create an award-winning newsroom — was fired. Our corporate ownership tells us that the benefit of being part of a large company is that when one newsroom struggles, others are there to pick up the slack; they say the company is doing well financially, especially when compared to other corporate newspaper owners. Still, we’re unable to fill a reporter position we lost at the beginning of the year, or hire a third full-time sports reporter. Right now, there are nine people who write and edit stories, lay out each day’s paper or take pictures for a subscriber audience of about 6,000 people and a much broader community of 120,000. And there are plenty of newsrooms that have it worse.
The above mentioned changes weren’t our decisions. When a paper is corporately owned, as we are, directions like these sometimes come down the pipeline. You can imagine how frustrating it is when a place you’ve poured so much time and hope into is radically altered by the decisions of people who live hundreds of miles away.
None of this is to elicit your pity; rather, it’s to ask for your understanding.
Understand what for-profit corporations and hedge funds are doing to the papers they own. Understand that papers like The Transcript and The Oklahoman will continue to be mined for profit until there’s nothing left. Understand that when we can no longer print on Mondays and Tuesdays, or we no longer have as many reporters as we did five years ago, it’s not our choice.
Understand, beyond that, that the political climate of the last few years has increased vitriol, distrust and hate toward journalists in a way that sometimes takes my breath away. I have talked to many of you about this in the last year and a half, and the talking point I will always stick to is this: We are not a national media outlet that parachutes into Oklahoma looking for a sensational story (not that any reporters deserve hatred and violence).
We are your neighbors; many of us live down the street from you. We’re invested in what happens here and in telling the truth about it. If we make a mistake, it’s genuine, not part of an agenda. Our only agenda is to help make this city and state better by bringing context and light to what happens here.
Despite the challenges that mean I am leaving the field, this job has been more than an honor for me. I have met so many of you and seen firsthand the way you love and care for Norman, and it encourages me more than I can say. So many of you take care of your neighbors with such generosity and humility. So many of you invest in the music and visual art and creativity that makes Norman so special.
I’ve felt privileged to tell so many of your stories; so many of you granted me immense trust with very heavy subjects, whether you were a teacher struggling during the pandemic, or someone who lost a loved one to COVID. I felt so honored to tell Rebecca Hogue’s story via podcast and share how our carceral system impacts Oklahoma’s women, or to put on candidate forums and increase the accessibility of election information. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart.
I truly hope that I’ve served each of you well. Without me, our newsroom will continue to tell your stories, push authorities for answers on essential questions and do what it can to make Norman a better place. I can’t really express my pride in our team; in areas like coverage of the Turnpike Authority’s plans, the district attorney’s office’s abuses of power or examinations of the local business environment, I feel they’ve already made incredible impact in Norman.
And more importantly than anything, we appreciate your support. Your subscriptions, your readership, your emails and phone calls and texts —you keep us going. I hope that long after I and the rest of the staff are gone, you’ll continue to support local journalism.
