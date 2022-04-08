If you went to the City of Norman website and read about the Water Reclamation Facility, you’d be told: The Mission of the Facility is “to produce highly treated reclaimed water at the lowest cost to our customers.”
Reading on ... “the vsion is to produce a water product so future generations may enjoy a quality of life they deserve.”
And then goals: “... to protect aquatic life; to be good stewards of funding resources; to promote and educate the public about wastewater treatment.”
The website invites educational tours to communicate to customers “how we treat wastewater.” Sounds a little bureaucratic — but not to me.
I’d visited the facility on two previous occasions and was curious about a couple of things.
Utilities Director Chris Mattingly graciously invited me to visit again. My conversations with Chris and Manager Steve Hardemen were most interesting.
My earlier visits were indeed an education. I had arrived with preconceived notions about a smelly environment, aromas wafting from the water being treated and the chemicals used in the process. That’s not what I found.
Instead, I noticed the smelly process was mostly contained, and the treatment process was mostly organic: microbes literally eat stuff. A final process exposes treated water to ultraviolet light, which kills remaining bacteria and microbes.
Water entering the Canadian River is so pure that fish come to the drainage channel to spawn. and I know from previous visits that technicians working there are invested in the “cost reduction” thing, having learned about how some electronic gear was switched out for more modern equipment (cheaper to operate) on the advice of those technicians.
So looking at those visions and goals, I knew they weren’t just words — personnel at the facility take them seriously.
As to my curiosity, Part 1: On a previous visit, I’d learned about a federally-funded pilot project to treat water to such purity as to make it potable, and to channel that water back into Lake Thunderbird to replenish Norman’s principal water supply. I wanted to catch up on that project, which is nearing completion.
To get technical, there are two “Biological Nutrient Removal Basins” in operation at the facility. One involves cycling of influents through anaerobic/anoxic zones to remove nitrogen and phosphorous. Another process is the “Aerobic Granular Sludge Process,” which uses granules to attract and remove nitrogen and phosphorous.
This is a very superficial description of highly sophisticated processes. Suffice to say, both processes are highly instrumented. As the pilot project winds down, instrumentation vans will be removed from the facility, results analyzed and a report written.
It’s not a given that potable water will flow to Thunderbird anytime soon, but the potential exists. Of course, all municipalities drawing water from the lake would have to agree, and that’s far from certain.
Curiosity: Part 2: Last time I visited Water Reclamation, technicians impressed on me the need to expand and upgrade the onsite laboratory facilities. As you might guess, ensuring water purity (enough for fish to spawn) requires a series of tests, some involving high heat.
It seems that equipment now in use — in the tests themselves, and in the venting of heat — is borderline inadequate and needs to be replaced. Replacement equipment to meet state-of-the-art standards requires additional space.
I asked about the status of a laboratory upgrade; Chris Mattingly replied that it was in the budget — for next year. He agrees that the lab must be improved, but must carefully manage the Industrial Funds he’s responsible for. I’ll ask again about the lab this time next year.
Another subject came up as Chris, Steve and I were discussing water reclamation. It seems that Norman is cooperating with the University of Oklahoma on projects to investigate natural wetland processes in the treatment of effluents.
I contacted Project Director Dr. Bob Nairn at the university for more information, and found that I have a lot to learn about this research, intended to answer the question: “Can constructed wetlands address Indirect Potable Reuse and stormwater treatment needs, thereby facilitating both water supply augmentation and water quality improvement of impaired water bodies?” Exciting! More to come.
In getting off the stage, allow me to refer back to my opening paragraph, the part about “educating the public.” Steve and his crew are ready to conduct educational tours to show off the Water Reclamation Facility and demonstrate “how we treat wastewater.”
My advice: go see for yourself. It’s well worth your time.