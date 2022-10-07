“Service: A contribution to the welfare of others; a helpful act; work performed by one that serves good.”
Those are a few of the definitions found in Merriam-Webster’s Collegiate Dictionary (other definitions include references to things like silver tea services — not what I’m talking about here).
I want to talk about some examples of service to the community (read: “Doing good for Norman”) that I’ve observed during the past few weeks.
To be clear, I’m impressed with what I’ve seen.
In late September, I attended a Norman Police Department awards ceremony. Three officers were awarded Medals of Valor for actions they took while responding to an alleged shooting.
Arriving at the scene of an incident, three officers (Master Police Officers Daniel Brown and Jenny Bryan and Officer Dustin Crawford) were fired upon and responded, injuring the subject involved.
Those officers put their lives on the line for the residents of Norman — service in its truest sense, as far as I’m concerned.
Another officer, Master Police Officer Spencer Steele, was awarded the Police Shield Award.
Steele had been injured while pursuing a subject (a different incident than what was just described), suffering injuries that qualified him for medical retirement.
But his focus was on service; he endured almost two years of physical therapy before returning to full duty. Service and dedication.
A week ago, I answered a call to donate blood — something I try to do every 56 days (the minimum interval between donations of whole blood).
My point in bringing this up isn’t to impress you with my charity; it’s to make the point that there are dedicated technicians available to accept these donations, sometimes during desperately needed times of natural and man-made disasters. These techs serve others.
I’m a state-certified mediator, volunteering principally in the municipal court. Last Wednesday and Thursday, I assisted state officials in the training of eight new mediators, who will help resolve disputes at both the municipal and district courts.
These individuals will receive no pay for their work. They are volunteers and are motivated to serve others. Impressed? I certainly am.
Over the last three months, 16 recruits have participated in a fire academy, and I’ve been privileged to sit in on some of their classes and exercises. I’ve taken note of the intelligence and hard work demonstrated by these individuals.
Being a firefighter is both mentally and physically demanding.
During the course of their training, I had the chance to talk with some of the recruits about their reasons for wanting to join this profession.
I heard a number of different reasons — excitement, “decent pay,” camaraderie — but common to all these recruits was a desire to serve.
I believe them to be sincere in what they say. Once again, I’m impressed.
Last Saturday, I attended a breakfast for retired firefighters. I’ve mentioned in past columns that I have coffee with this group from time to time and that I’m always impressed with their stories of service — in the lives they’ve rescued, the properties they’ve saved, and (sadly) some of the situations that didn’t go so well.
Dedication and service are common elements in these stories, but last Saturday was special.
I mentioned the fire academy graduation — turns out that those new firefighters not on shift attended the retiree’s breakfast.
When NFD Battalion Chief Chad Roney gathered these individuals together, he told them the room was full of literally decades of service and the new hires should darn well take advantage of the opportunities to learn from those who preceded them in the fire service.
I listened to some of these stories. Wow!
I’ve mentioned but a few examples of service. I could talk about a service attitude across Norman: ciity employees collecting trash, inspecting new construction or reading meters, Continuum of Care members helping with homeless issues, various church groups aiding those suffering from myriad difficulties, etc.
I hope to do justice to others in service to Norman in future writings, because the “service of good” is evident wherever you look.
