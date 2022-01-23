Traffic on Lindsey Street, the spine of the University of Oklahoma campus, was noticeably heavy this past weekend. Students returned to campus and moved back into dormitories and campus housing.
One parent of a dorm dweller reminded me that the Walker, Couch and Adams dormitories are scheduled for future demolition. The structures, built in the early 1960s, have been plagued by plumbing and mold issues for years. There was a small “Save the Towers” campaign that hasn’t really taken off.
Students today demand better housing options, and the universities that don’t provide lose out. Students will vote with their feet.
It’s not unlike the great dormitory rush of 1946. Students returning to campus after serving in World War II were threatening to pitch tents on the North Oval if President George L. Cross didn’t find adequate housing for them.
• • •
Cross quickly converted some of the Navy base buildings to student housing, but many of the returning GIs brought spouses and family members with them.
Additionally, many of the buildings were used as classrooms to accommodate the thousands of new students. North base buildings were used to house some families, but they lacked cooking facilities. The old base mess hall was available, and buses transported students to campus.
Some other dormitories and apartments were planned, but that didn’t solve the immediate housing crisis.
The university quickly leased 30 house trailers from a construction company and placed them in a small field on Jenkins Avenue, west of the football stadium. A Dallas alumnus learned of the university’s plight and offered to make 500 pre-fab housing units available if Cross would quickly agree to the deal.
Cross said yes and ordered 200 two-bedroom units and 300 one-bedroom units at a cost of $1,250,000.
“At the time I did not have the slightest idea how the university could pay for the housing,” Cross wrote in his book, “The University and World War II.” “I knew only that we had to have it.”
• • •
Materials began arriving from Dallas and construction started immediately, even before financing was arranged.
The OU Board of Regents initially turned down the proposed bond issue, but changed course when Cross found investors willing to buy the bonds. A $500,000 invoice came before the bond sale was completed. A short-term loan from the First National Bank of Oklahoma City helped move the project along and keep OU’s bond rating intact.
Sooner City was born, and the prefab units were occupied as rapidly as they were completed, Cross wrote. The bonds were retired two years early, leaving money available for other housing projects.
The pre-fab buildings, on the south side of Lindsey Street on both sides of Asp Avenue, were not much more than basic shelter. One GI described it as “better than a foxhole, but not by much.” In the winters, ice often formed on the inside walls. The Oklahoma wind could be felt inside.
• • •
Nevertheless, there were few vacancies in the Quonset huts, and Sooner City developed as a community. There were small stores nearby, and even a nursery open to student parents and others.
As the university opened the Niemann Apartments, Wilson Center, Cate Center and other housing options, the prefabs fell out of favor. Besides, the space was needed for the new high-rise dormitories. The university began declaring the units surplus and selling them to the highest bidders.
Some were used as housing, but most ended up as farm storage sheds and chicken coops, a less-than-fitting ending for some important pieces of OU’s post-war history.