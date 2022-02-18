An early hero was Jimmy Doolittle, a pioneer in instrument flying and a war hero. He led a flight of B-25 bombers off the flight deck of the carrier USS Hornet, conducting the first attack on the Japanese homeland during World War II.
The damage from that raid was relatively trivial, but the raid cracked the notion of invincibility previously held by that government. Suffice to say, Doolittle’s exploits had some influence on me as I joined the Air Force upon graduating from the University of Oklahoma.
Fast forward to last week: I attended a regular meeting of the Norman Chamber of Commerce Aviation and Transportation Committee. During regular business, I listened to a report from Norman’s Public Works Department on milestones of road construction in Norman, and on the status of bus transportation in our city.
I also listened to a report on an Airport Master Plan now under development (more on that in a later column). But what caught my attention was a report by Dawn Machalinski on the upcoming Sooner Flight Academy, and a jaw-dropping video (for me) of an “augmented reality” app that had been developed for the academy.
Access that app, and you can land an airplane (virtually) in your living room. I decided I had to learn more, so I met with Dawn earlier this week. To say that I was impressed is an understatement.
First, a few words about Dawn: she’s totally invested with working with kids and in giving them a positive outlook on the future. Before assuming her role as program manager of the academy, she had worked with troubled youths, giving them the attention and positive reinforcements that might have been lacking in their lives.
Listening to her describe the Flight Academy syllabus, I could see that young people’s successes are important to her. The syllabus is kid-focused, with a lot of hands-on experiences tailored to particular age groups and aimed at providing age-appropriate learning about Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) — so important to aviation disciplines.
I can’t begin to describe all of the detail Dawn gave me, but will offer a few perspectives as insight. For example, campers ages six and seven learn about Bugs and Birds — something they have some experience with — as examples of flight.
As they progress: eight- and nine-year-olds (Cardinals I and II) learn about weather (types of clouds), electricity and communications. Condors I learn about space (including the role of women in future lunar exploration) at age 10 and aircraft design, including composites, at age 11.
Falcons I (age 12) focus on meteorology, and even prepare a broadcast quality video, giving a weather report. Falcons II (age 13) get into engineering design.
Eagles I and II are for campers ages 14 to 18. Here, the syllabus includes tours of facilities at Westheimer, Will Rogers and the FAA in Oklahoma City (last year, folks from these agencies “visited” via Zoom). Leadership and teamwork are key.
Except for the youngest campers (ages six and seven), everyone gets to fly. The Eagles (ages 14-18) get two flights, and are very involved in route planning and the like.
There’s so much more to know about this wonderful program. I encourage those interested to visit pacs.ou.edu/flightcamp/programs/summer-camp/. You can even catch a video about the Augmented Reality App I mentioned. I think you’ll be impressed.
If you like what you see — and have some eligible young people in your family — you’ll learn about registration, which opens March 1. Dawn tells me that registration fills up quickly every year. By the way, scholarships are available.
My view: Sooner Flight Academy is another “good thing” happening in Norman, providing positive experiences for young people and maybe some direction toward future careers.
Learning about the academy was deja vu for me, causing me to think about things that influenced me along the way. I mentioned Doolittle — while on active duty, I had the privilege of meeting and talking with him at a banquet in California. He was in his 90s, but lucid and engaging.
A few years later, I was stationed at the Pentagon, and had gone out for a noontime run along the Potomac. I heard thunder overhead, and looked up to see three old B-25s in a missing man formation flying toward Arlington Cemetery. It was the day of Doolittle’s funeral. I stopped running and said a prayer.