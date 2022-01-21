In his words and actions, Dr. King appealed to our higher nature, and I personally have used the day as one of reflection and inspiration. Part of this landscape has been the annual Prayer Breakfast, and I was disappointed to hear of its cancelation due to COVID.
Still, I reflected on the significance of the day, and as I thought about it, found inspiration in the world around me.
For example, I ran into Judith Wilkins the other night at an OU Women’s basketball game. We wished each other well — but then I thought about her good and work on stormwater some years ago, and her current work with the Sutton Wilderness Committee. Inspiring.
And then I thought about my friends Amanda Nairn and Andy Sherrer, who chaired the Citizens Stormwater Committee, and other good folks from around Norman who participated in that effort (which validated stormwater-related needs for this city — even if funding couldn’t be agreed upon). Inspiring.
On the subject of stormwater, I can’t forget Carrie Evenson (who has since moved to Colorado), Amy Shepard, Michele Loudenback and Hans Osgood, who have worked tirelessly on stormwater projects.
And then there’s April Heiple and Sunny Hill at Food and Shelter, and Michelle Evans of the city staff and members of Norman’s Continuum of Care — truly dedicated to improving the lot of Norman’s homeless.
I mentioned COVID, but even on that dismal topic I see goodness. Parks and Recreation Director Jason Olsen and his staff have hosted a number of “vaccination fairs” around the city, and have worked with IMMY and Norman Regional Hospital to make “the jabs” available. Kudos to all.
It’s not lost on me that Parks and Rec have made the city’s Rec Centers available to working parents when the schools have closed. And speaking of the schools: NPS had provided testing when necessary, and ensured meals remain available to families no matter what the COVID status might be.
One of my “retirement jobs” is as a certified track and field official. I work both high school and college meets (there’s an OU meet this weekend), and have met some very neat people.
What I’ve noticed at these events is a willingness for competitors to work together. Case in point: Last spring I officiated at the State Class 3 and 4 Championships. These classes include some of the smaller (and poorer?) schools in the state.
These young competitors worked hard to represent their respective schools, but they also helped one another, and cheered the “best in the state,” even if that were a rival competitor. These young men and women showed no antipathy to anyone. Race, ethnicity, gender — didn’t matter. These young adults were/are an example of what’s right in our state, and in our country.
After the meet, parents and coaches congratulated our officiating team on a good job. My response: All we did was observe and record. It’s the inspiration provided by parents and coaches that’s manifest in these young adults. These parents and coaches are the ones making “Diversity,” “Unity” and “Let’s Work Together” something more than bumper stickers on a passing car.
I could go on and on — but you get the idea. I may have missed the breakfast, but not the essence of the King observance. Upon reflection, I am inspired, and reminded about how lucky I am to be here, and to play a small part.