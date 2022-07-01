My job: drive a UHAUL truck (loading and unloading part of the deal). Moving chores complete, I took a late flight out of the brand-new Louis Armstrong Airport in New Orleans, connecting through Dallas back to Oklahoma City.
The flight to OKC was short, but an opportunity to view Oklahoma at night. I was amazed at the number of lights I observed. Driving along I-35 to/from Dallas by day, you observe a lot of pastures and farmland. From the air at night, I saw thousands of points of light.
I’m not going to wax poetic about former President George H.W. Bush’s program of the same name. But it got me to thinking about coming home to Norman, and what I might expect upon arrival. I’d only been gone a week; had anything changed? Of course, it hadn’t — and that’s a good thing.
Allow me a digression. Over the past months, I’ve been a part of an informal discussion group whose focus is the nature of public discourse in our fair city. At the national level, it seems that dialogue (Webster: “an exchange of ideas and opinions”) has given way to something that might be described as, “my way or no way; you’re a fool if you disagree.”
Our group has been considering whether or not Norman reflects national trends. While there may be some examples of allegations, charges and countercharges, made in public forums, do these examples really describe Norman? and if so, what, if anything, can be done to change things?
In early June, our group (which consists of several former council members, business owners, member of the press, church leaders, interested citizens, etc.) met to consider the questions just posed.
We had a discussion guide, which included such points as: “When meeting someone new to the community, how do you describe the city? What do you most value about Norman? What concerns you most about the city? Norman is changing: for better or worse? How can we express concerns without raising a ruckus? How can we bridge any differences which may exist?”
Some of these questions would seem to have negative connotations, but that’s not where our discussions went.
It surprised most of us (well, me at least) that most of the discussion focused on good things in Norman. For every “council member so-and-so alleged such-and-such,” there were numerous examples of how individuals and groups worked together to solve problems.
For every contentious issue brought up, there were suggestions on how to approach each matter. Our group is small, by intent, but we then began to wonder if there might be benefit to expanding our efforts.
I won’t speak for our group members, but models for me are the citywide forums, sponsored on pre-COVID days by the Xenia Institute for Social Justice. I recall several sessions — one on policing, another on immigration — and open to all, at which citizens met in small groups to brainstorm issues, then presented ideas to the entire assembly. Citizens get to vent, and good ideas surface in a congenial atmosphere.
Appropriate in today’s environment? Worth a try?
On July 5, new council members and a new mayor will be sworn in — a new beginning, with new opportunities. Many issues remain, but maybe the “points of light” I mentioned will be manifest in new approaches. Maybe a Xenia Institute-type forum will help inform both citizens and city leadership.
And if you’ve looked at the pre-dawn skies these past few days, you’ll have seen that the planets are in alignment. Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn are all visible, in correct order from the Sun. Quite a sight — and a good omen for Norman.