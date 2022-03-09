Every Sunday, I arise before dawn, make myself a travel mug of coffee and set out to “find the Sun.”
I do not have to go far.
Heading east on Alameda, in just a few moments I find myself passing the last major intersection traffic light at 24th Avenue (just two mere miles from downtown). By 36th Avenue, housing developments are not even visible in my rear mirror.
Just like that ... I have gone from city to country.
But, I am still in Norman, what I call the Other City of Oklahoma.
Most people do not realize that Norman is the second largest city, in land mass, in our state (yes, more than Tulsa). From the Ten Mile Flats to Little Axe, Norman’s urban area makes up only a small portion of this overall land mass.
The city limits not only encompass the state’s flagship public university, but completely surround Lake Thunderbird State Park, one of the most popular of state parks.
Along the way, I pass dozens of small acreages with homes, scattered across the landscape, stretching to the north and south. Each little light shining across the pre-dawn darkness represents a family and their idea of home.
Upon arrival at “my spot” on the lakeshore, I am greeted by an incredible vista of water and sky, stretching to the glowing eastern horizon.
As I watch, I see asylums of loons swimming and diving for their breakfast, a sky often filled with white egrets or lake gulls from the nearby marsh lands, beaver swimming by with only a nose visible making a V in the water as they pass, and even the seasonal skein of geese. Deer, beavers, and even the occasional fox or bobcat are often visible along the shoreline as I approach.
It is a sacred time for me. Except for the occasional vehicle passing on the Twin Bridges, the honking of a gaggle of geese or the quacking of a raft of ducks, it is silent.
I can easily understand why people choose to live out here, a place in the country, but still part of our unique city.
In other cities this would not be the case — they develop out to their boundaries, and often beyond. Here in the Other City of Norman, we have preserved this area, by ordinance and custom.
Originally, this area was annexed to preserve our watershed to Lake Thunderbird, the source of much of our drinking water, but, over the decades it has become a haven where families have built their “forever homes” to enjoy a more country lifestyle.
As the sun breaks on the far side of the lake, everything is bathed in a golden glow. A new day, a new week, is born.
As I drive home, often racing just behind the spreading sunlight, I find myself grateful to live in this Other City, where we had the vision to incorporate this land into our community and the wisdom not to overdevelop it.
May we always be grateful for the unique balance of urban and rural in our community, Norman, the Other City of Oklahoma.