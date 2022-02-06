At a mayoral candidate forum late last month, one of the more seasoned candidates was talking about online shopping, which he doesn’t do.
“I’m of the generation that wants to try on their coat and make sure it matches your shoes,” he said. “If we want something, we just go down to TG&Y and get it.”
Oh, how we wish we could still do that. A number of those in the room had no idea what a TG&Y is or was. Here’s a re-run column to refresh our memory and share the knowledge with those newcomers.
It began at the height of our nation’s Great Depression. A bankrupt Piggly-Wiggly grocery store on a busy Norman corner became the opportunity needed for three young men to lead an American retail revolution.
R.E. Tomlinson, E.L. Gosselin and Raymond A. Young had their own “five-and-dime” stores in separate Oklahoma cities, but wanted something more. They had met at a trade show and had already started a small business cooperative to buy their goods wholesale from manufacturers rather than deal with middlemen.
Their combined Norman store, started in 1936 on the northwest corner of Main Street and Crawford Avenue, became the nation’s first TG&Y. The name came from their initials in the order of their age, oldest to youngest.
That simple start-up more than 80 years ago would eventually become one of the nation’s largest merchandisers and change the face of retailing. The company, headquartered in Oklahoma City, had more than 900 stores.
Oklahoma had the most, and nearly every mid-sized town or city had a TG&Y. Those without a TG&Y likely had a Ben Franklin (they didn’t compete with each other).
TG&Y had warehouses throughout the country. A modern fleet of trucks moved goods efficiently to stores.
That Norman store was a test ground for many firsts. It was open six days a week and evenings, too. C.A. Henderson, who would later become president of the company and a major shopping center developer, was an early manager at the Norman store.
C.A. Henderson, who would later become president of the company and a major shopping center developer, was an early manager at the Norman store.

The Norman store had its own candy counter. High school students often got their first real paycheck there.
Eventually, they expanded with a Campus Corner store, Downtown Shopping Center, Hollywood Shopping Center store and Heisman Shopping Center store. The massive “Family Center” on Main Street, where Sprouts is located, was front-page news when it opened.
The company eventually sold, and re-branding efforts failed. The last store closed in 2002, but the mark on retailing was indelible. It transformed the shopping landscape in communities like Norman. National companies like Sears and Montgomery Ward had catalog offices in Norman and would later open stores here.
Department stores like TG&Y sold clothes, dry goods, cameras, toys, school supplies, guns and lawnmowers. On some lines such as clothing, they competed with long-time retailers like C.R. Anthony’s and J.C. Penney, and locals like Wacker’s, Hale’s and Sharpe’s.
General merchandise stores were among Norman’s first to set up shop after the land run of 1889. Local historian John Womack reported that Charles T. Gorton moved a box-like structure into the Norman townsite from across the river on the first day and began selling staple foods.
By the spring of 1890, Womack writes, Norman’s Main Street had at least four general merchandise stores, an equal number of drug stores and two hardware stores. Those were followed by grocery stores, lumberyards, furniture and coffin sellers, blacksmith shops and dressmakers.
Stores generally began on Main Street. Distinct shopping districts began forming. They were the Campus Corner, the Downtown Shopping Center, the Hollywood Shopping Center in southwest Norman, Heisman Shopping Center on the east side and Sooner Fashion Mall west of the interstate.