Think about an American hero who served three tours of active duty.
To deal with his emotional pain, he drank a 24-pack of beer daily and could not leave his home due to extreme Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. He also experienced significant trauma as a child.
Imagine a mother who found recovery from her addiction and then loses two sons in one year. Her remaining teenaged son used marijuana to cope with the unbearable grief of losing his brothers, and it caused him more problems.
What about the homeless teenager, with serious legal issues, who was a high school dropout and a victim of abuse? Her mother died when she was 12 years old, and the message she received from her family is that she is worthless.
While very different stories, they had two things in common: the disease of addiction and the impact of trauma on their lives.
Addiction is a brain disease. It’s chronic, progressive and, if not treated, fatal. Trauma also impacts the brain and is a significant reason people turn to using substances. Last year, 46% of our clients at The Virtue Center indicated that they had significant traumatic issues.
What is trauma? Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) describes trauma as resulting from “an event, series of events or set of circumstances that is experienced by an individual as physically or emotionally harmful or life threatening and that has lasting adverse effects on the individual’s functioning and mental, physical, social, emotional or spiritual well-being.”
In the mid to late 90s, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention conducted one of the largest investigations of child abuse and other challenges that impacted later health and wellbeing. This groundbreaking research called Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE) for children between the ages of 0-17 greatly increased risk factors for long-term health.
The study identified 10 questions that related to:
Experiencing violence, abuse or neglect
Witnessing violence in the home and community
Having a family member attempt or die by suicide
Substance abuse and/or mental health problems
Parental separation or household members in jail or person
The greater number of ACE factors, the more likely people are going to turn to destructive behaviors which may include:
Smoking 2.2 times more than the general population
Developing alcoholism 7.4 times more than the general population
Abusing substances 4.2 times more than the general population
Using injection drugs 11.3 times more than the general population
According to a 2017 report from the National Survey of Children’s Health, Oklahoma ranks first in the U.S. in the number of people with an ACE score of at least two. Last year, 45% of our clients scored 4 or higher.
While healing is difficult, there is hope.
The American hero found recovery. He was able to leave his home and attend his young child’s Valentine’s Day party at school. Those small actions that we may take for granted were true miracles for him.
The mother knew where she could get help for her son because of her own experience. She brought her teenaged son in for individual counseling, and they participate in family counseling together.
The homeless teenager was able to finish high school. While her family did not attend her graduation, the community was there for her. The judge, her therapist, the court team and her teachers came to her graduation to support her. She started college.
With treatment, recovery from trauma and addiction is possible. These are examples of people who overcame insurmountable obstacles. Treatment has given them a chance to find out who they are, separate from their disease, and be the person they are truly meant to be.