Our pastor began his Christmas sermon with the following story: Someone asked Steven Spielberg what he expected to hear from God when they met in heaven.
According to the story, God would say to Spielberg: “Thank you for listening.” Such a statement has profound theological meanings for me — but my purpose in relating the story is more mundane. It emphasizes the need for “listening” to each other in today’s world.
On a national level, and increasingly at state and local levels, the need to make one’s viewpoint known and accepted trumps dialogue, defined by Webster as “...an exchange of ideas and opinions.” Key word: “exchange.”
We tend to talk past one another and fail to listen. This seems particularly true on social media.
Digging deeper, I recall a Wall Street Journal of some months past, which called out our need to immediately discount things we disagree with — such as the opinions of others — instead of accepting the fact that people might believe certain things for a reason.
The article pointed to the importance of considering why people believe as they do as the departure point for meaningful dialogue (that “exchange” thing).
Enter the Xenia Institute, a local Norman organization dedicated to “...bringing people together for meaningful dialogue on critical community and social issues and transforming dialogue into social action.”
Pre-COVID, I attended a couple of Xenia sessions on community policing and on immigration. I found them most interesting platforms of ideas. Issues were not resolved at those sessions, but I came away with a better understanding of others’ concerns.
Recently, Xenia undertook to understand the lack of civility in the public square. I was invited to participate in discussion sessions, along with a cross-section of Norman citizens. Our group includes liberals, conservatives, individuals from the business and public service communities, individuals of color and gender diversity.
Former Mayor Lynne Miller and David Spain of Norman’s First Christian Church moderated our discussions, which were facilitated by professionals from Oklahoma State University.
At our first session, we viewed a video that began with a group of politically active Democrats and Republicans discussing their political beliefs. Early sessions of this group bordered on hostility. The sessions continued, in various venues. Smaller group meetings, including one-on-one sessions, ensued.
It was interesting to watch an evolution; participants once hostile came to understand each other. I don’t recall that political beliefs were changed, but real dialogue took place; participants “listened” to each other.
At our second session, the discussion focused on Norman. We’ve all read about excited comments made by Council members (former and current), and by other newsmakers in this town.
This session was less a focus on criticizing or defending these comments than an attempt to identify areas of common agreement by our group of Xenia participants.
I expected to hear comments about economic benefits of an expanding economy, but was surprised to hear group members of color mention increased tolerance and opportunities. These individuals were not advocating complacency, but that change has been positive.
For what it’s worth, my input was based on experiences of having lived in many places throughout a military career. My comment: Norman was “coming home for me.” Not perfect, but worthy of trying to make things better.
Our group will meet again after the holidays. We’ll continue discussions focused on civility. We’ve yet to identify solutions — if indeed there are any — but hope that we can give meaning to the word “dialogue,” and advocate for an exchange of ideas rather than insults.
I hope that these ramblings don’t come off as negative — I intend them as quite to opposite. The New Year is upon us, and, as someone tritely said, hope springs eternal.
Please accept my best for a happy and healthy 2022. And thanks for listening.