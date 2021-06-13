In January 2021, Showtime aired an episode of “The Circus” that featured a segment where two sets of people were interviewed on the Enbridge Line 3 pipeline construction in Montana: Native Peoples committed to protecting the land and water, and white townspeople that would be impacted economically by the loss of the project.
Indigenous activists openly declared that the land was stolen, and construction was operating illegally. White people held town halls with their elected officials to discuss how halting construction could have detrimental effects on frontline employees, power companies, schools and jobs.
While I was watching the segment, I was reminded of the opening of Randy Krehbiel’s book “Tulsa 1921: Reporting a Massacre,” in which he described how white land runners manipulated Native Peoples into giving their land away.
Indigenous people did not own land in the same sense white Americans understood; rather, there was a communal and collective approach to grazing and tending to the land. To avoid the more “difficult” and “savvy” Cherokees, white settlers convinced the Creek Nation to allow development on their land. This is how Tulsa was born.
But this is how all of the U.S. was born: Out of manipulation, theft and murder. A hundred and fifty years after stealing Creek land and settling Tulsa, and 456 years after the first invasion of North America, white people in Montana are complaining that halting construction on Indigenous land would disrupt their lives.
The two original sins of this country are stealing land from Native people, and stealing people from Africa and using them to build the economic foundation of this country — two sins that have never been atoned.
We cannot have a discussion about racial tensions in this country without first acknowledging and atoning for these two original sins. This always prompts the question of reparations.
Discussions on the Tulsa Race Massacre have always included the call for reparations, an atonement for the sins of burning and looting Black people out of their homes. Reparations for survivors could take the form of insurance claims that were denied, valuation of businesses that were lost, death benefits from murders and land that was lost. This seems quite reasonable given the fact that Black Tulsans were attacked by the state on American soil.
As visibility has increased and once obscured facts have surfaced about the details of the crime, reparations for Black Tulsans seem to be much more palatable, but the events in Tulsa provide a microcosm of U.S. treatment of Black and brown communities and the reign of white supremacy.
It is easy to point out the sins of Tulsa — it has a face, a name; it is grounded and accessible. But to acknowledge the foremost sin of colonization and slavery is more abstract in nature, a matter of conjecture for which the economic foundation of this country would collapse if truly atoned.
When we have discussions about reparations, most people hear money. But what would establish equity lost from centuries of substandard medical treatment, unequal education, disparate property values? What would the economic future of generations of Black folks have looked like if white bankers had not fully collapsed the Freedman’s Bank, which, at the time of its closing in 1879, had approximately $3 million? What would be the future of Native people if not for the institution of Indian Boarding Schools? What would it mean for Native Peoples to have their stolen land back?
In July 2020, 141 years after those white settlers “negotiated” with Creek Nation to form Tulsa, Oklahoma, the United States Supreme Court ruled in a 5-4 decision that approximately half of the land in Oklahoma, including much of Tulsa, belongs to the Creek.
The question guiding the decision was whether the Creek reservation continued to exist after Oklahoma became a state. The absurdity of the question is at the core of white supremacy and central to racial tensions in this country: That the U.S. government and its laws has the power to erase whole civilizations with the stroke of a pen.
The ruling was the right thing to do to restore the Creek people. This was reparations — to truly and justly “repair,” and restore justice for those who have been victims of colonization and slavery. What does this look like for other victims of white supremacy?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.