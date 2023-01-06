Aviation is alive and well in Oklahoma. I’ve attended a number of meetings over the past year of the Chamber of Commerce Aviation and Transportation Committee — and heard a number of times that “aviation is Oklahoma’s Number Two industry.” Looking to the east when you hear “that noise,” you’ve undoubtedly spotted aircraft landing at nearby Tinker Air Force Base — which is reportedly the largest aircraft maintenance facility in the world, in addition to hosting three major flying organizations. The second sentence after “aviation being the number two industry” bemoans the fact that Oklahoma lags in the education of individuals trained to support this dynamic aviation industry. That’s changing before our eyes — right here in Norman.
Norman is home to a triad of educational institutions which will help fill the aforementioned educational gap. Hopefully, you’re aware of the fact the the University’s Aviation Program is the Number One university aviation program in the country. That program is expanding — in terms of numbers of students and physical assets (aircraft, training devices, etc.). Hopefully too, you’re aware of Moore Norman Technical Center’s new aviation curriculum — aviation maintenance specialties, opening to adult students in the fall of 2023. Linked to these programs is the Oklahoma Aviation Academy operated by Norman Public Schools. The Academy is now in operation, using University (School of Aviation) facilities on the North Base.
In early December, I had the privilege of visiting the Academy, and sitting in on a few classes. My host was Dr Terry Adams, Academy Director. Dr Adams is an outstanding educator, recently honored as Oklahoma’s Principal of the Year. He supervises a number of highly qualified instructors — involved in educating about 100 students. This first year of the Academy is directed at Freshmen. They attend classes in English, Math and Aviation. The Aviation Curriculum was developed and approved by the Airline Owners and Pilots Association, is based on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) and forms the foundation for instruction at aviation schools across the country. This instruction includes sections on aviation history, gliders and unmanned systems, space exploration, women in aviation, air traffic control, aviation weather, aircraft maintenance, etc. The class I visited was discussing space exploration. Very Cool! and the best thing — this instruction feeds directly to academic specialties offered at OU.
I mentioned that the Academy is utilizing University classrooms. Looking forward, growth in the university’s program, and the increase in the number Academy students (100 freshmen this year; 200 freshmen and sophomores next year; then 300, 400?)) — means that space will be at a premium. That’s where the recently announced Norman Public Schools bond issue comes in. There’s a lot to say about that initiative, but I’ll reserve those comments for a later column. Focus here is that a part of the revenue raised by these bonds, when approved, will be utilized — along with Federal grant money, — to construct a stand-alone Oklahoma Aviation Academy on land already available on Westheimer. Construction of that facility will accommodate Academy growth, and will facilitate integration of University and Moore Norman programs.
I spent 26 years in the Air Force, and another dozen years in the aviation industry. To my “educated eye,” Norman is doing all the right things — helping Oklahoma to gain its rightful place in Aviation through education. Norman’s Oklahoma Aviation Academy is a key element. “Number One” is within our reach.
