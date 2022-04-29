This committee meets every other month at Max Westheimer Airport. Members include airport managers, University of Oklahoma aviation program managers, aircraft owners, active and retired FAA employees, aviation contractors, as well as city officials and Chamber members concerned about the future of Norman (our new mayor-elect was at the last meeting).
I attend (retired Air Force, retired aerospace contractor and councilmember emeritus) and manage to learn something at every session. Today, I’m going to share some recent business that I think might be of interest to all.
What am I referring to? Specifically: A Master Plan for Max Westheimer Airport, and Norman’s “Go Norman Transit Plan.”
A public outreach meeting discussing airport facilities was held in mid-March. Airport Manager Lance Lamkin introduced Michael Mallonee from KSA Engineering, who is under contract for this six-month effort.
Mr. Mallonee noted that the plan under development is a 10-year plan (intended to be updated every 10 years), and that it would describe a 20-year capital investment program. The March meeting was essentially a review of current airport facilities, and a description of possible projects that might be undertaken in the near and mid-term.
For example, types of aircraft expected to utilize Westheimer might increase in size/capacity. Larger and heavier jet aircraft require longer runways, reinforced to accommodate size and weight. Longer runways must consider impacts on surrounding properties, and in this sense civilian properties must be considered. Will increased traffic affect the location of the current control tower (or will it be moved to better serve airport customers)? What about the availability of hangar space?
Security requirements and fire safety must be factored into the plan. Security will be a university responsibility. Fire response, including hazardous material involvement, will necessarily involve the Norman Fire Department and local hospitals. Coordination has already begun with these agencies.
Adding to the issues just described is the federal government, aka the FAA. Plans must be FAA compliant to allow the airport to operate. In short, there are a lot of moving parts in this plan development.
Work is ongoing, with another outreach meeting now scheduled for June. And while this is a university project — please don’t forget that the airport isn’t just a spot in North Norman that sees a lot of traffic on football weekends and makes a lot of noise — it’s an asset that contributes to Norman’s economy.
I’ll be at the June meeting and will have more to say at some later date. One more thing: as of a week or so ago, there was no news on a possible replacement for Ozzie’s Diner. I used to enjoy going there for “all you can eat breakfasts” and for the fun of watching air traffic (and a few coaches on recruiting trips) come and go. Hopefully, there will be good news soon on the question of eats. Friend Lance tells me the space is ready for a new tenant.
At the April 12 meeting of the aforementioned committee, Taylor Johnson, transit program manager in Norman’s Division of Public Works, gave an update on the “Go Norman Transit Plan.”
Things are happening: two new electric buses ($930K per bus) are on order, delivery expected in August/September of this year. In addition, five new paratransit vans ($117K per van) should be delivered by the end of the year.
Federal Transportation funds will pay a significant portion of the cost, with some local matching funds. As to ridership, for Fiscal Year 2022 to date: 196,108 individual bus trips have been taken (average 895 per day) and 14,885 individual paratransit trips have occurred (89 per day).
Bus rides remain free — the cost of equipping the fleet with fare boxes, and the software and personnel costs to manage collections outstrip expected revenues.
Future “Go Norman” plans include a new Transit Center (to be located on East Comanche, the site of a former drive-through bank), new equipment (even with new vehicles due soon, the fleet is aging) and new routes, enabled by new equipment and intended to better serve Norman’s citizens.
“Go Norman” is not file and forget — it’s a “living document,” with definite and achievable goals. And just so you know, I’ve ridden our buses and toured a prototype of the electric buses on order. I’m impressed with our EMBARK drivers, and with Taylor Johnson’s stewardship of Norman’s Transit System (Go Taylor, go Norman).
The plans I’ve mentioned for airport potential upgrades and the future of Norman transit document “where to from here” in Norman. Would it be too trite to say, “the sky’s the limit?” even when talking about buses? I hope not...