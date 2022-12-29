What happened in what is now Oklahoma before there were written records of some sort is prehistory.
The history of Oklahoma begins with the Three Forks Area near Muskogee — at the confluence of the Arkansas, Verdigris and Grand rivers — and has been called the “cradle of Oklahoma history.”
In addition to these rivers — civilizations have always developed around them, such as the Nile in Egypt and the Tigris and Euphrates in Mesopotamia — the Osage Trace, later the Texas Road, was an important trade route.
Today, it is essentially the route of U.S. Highway 69 that runs through the city of Muskogee.
It was here near the Grand River that the Chouteau family built a post (having first built one near Salina and later near modern Purcell and Fort Sill).
Nathaniel Pryor, who had served as a sergeant in the famous Lewis and Clark expedition, obtained a license in 1819 from Arkansas’ governor to trade with the Osage Indians.
His wife was Osage, and he entered into a partnership with Hugh Glenn to construct a trading post on the Verdigris River.
Before it became “Indian Territory,” the area — part of the Louisiana Purchase in 1803 — had been part of Arkansas Territory, which had once been part of Missouri Territory and, before that, part of Louisiana Territory.
It was here that Epaphrus Chapman started Union Mission School with the blessing of Osage Chief Clermont (or Claremore).
Chief Clermont told Chapman, “My people will soon see the superior advantage of your way of living.”
Such sentiments were shared by many Native Americans, while opposed by many others.
Years before the infamous “Trail of Tears” — when thousands of Cherokees were moved from Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee to what is now northeastern Oklahoma — many Cherokees, known as the Old Settlers, had already opted to make the move.
Among those who did so was Sequoyah, the man who developed a Cherokee syllabary, giving them a written language.
Eventually, land disputes (sadly, humans have been fighting wars over resources from ancient times to today) between the Osage and the Cherokee forced the Osage north into Kansas. (The Osage returned in 1872 to a reservation that is now Osage County.)
One famous figure who moved into the area after he resigned as Tennessee governor in 1829 was Sam Houston.
Houston had lived with the Cherokee when he was young and had fought alongside them against the British and their Creek allies at the Battle of Horseshoe Bend during the War of 1812.
In what is now northeastern Oklahoma, Houston met and lived with (whether they were ever “married” is in dispute) Tiana Rogers. She was a relative of the Rogers family that produced one of Oklahoma’s most famous personalities, Will Rogers.
Houston later left Tiana and moved to Texas, eventually leading the Texas Revolution against Mexico. By this time, “history” had been well-established in what eventually became our state of Oklahoma.
