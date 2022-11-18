I recall some history from grade school about how the Pilgrims weathered a rough winter, then celebrated their survival by joining with Native Americans on what has been termed the “First Thanksgiving” in 1621.
I was less aware of George Washington’s proclamation in 1789 — the first proclamation of the United States government creating a Thanksgiving Day — to be celebrated on Nov. 26 of that year, a Thursday.
Moving forward to October 1863, when Abraham Lincoln encouraged Americans “in every part of the United States, and also those who are at sea, and those sojourning in foreign lands, to set apart and observe the last Thursday in November next as a Day of Thanksgiving and Prayer.” Thanksgiving has been regularly celebrated in these United States since that time.
I know what I’ll be doing on Thanksgiving Day: I’ll spend the morning as conductor of the “gravy train.”
As you might have read in last Saturday’s Transcript article by Mindy Wood, Food and Shelter and the Salvation Army are partnering to provide a Thanksgiving meal at Norman High, open to everyone.
Most of the food is prepared in the Food and Shelter kitchens in east Norman. My job, as it was last year, is to transport some 18 gallons of gravy from there to Norman High.
The gravy is prepared in large pots; it took three trips last year to accomplish this mission. It’s my small contribution to this noble endeavor.
But thinking about this holiday, and Lincoln’s words establishing it, there’s so much to be thankful about — starting with the good work done in Norman by the aforementioned Food and Shelter and Salvation Army.
These agencies work yearround to help those in need, and they’re not alone. They are part of a larger Continuum of Care, a group of nonprofits and religious organizations dedicated to helping others.
The United Way deserves praise for all they do. They support many groups in town — Full Circle Adult Day Care, the Center for Children Families Inc. and Bridges come to mind — although there are many others.
I was particularly taken by their support of counseling agencies during COVID-19, aimed at helping residents of every stripe through difficult times.
And then I thought of unsung heroes who work for the city. Easy enough to be thankful to police and firefighters for being there 24/7, but what about the folks who are called out in the heat of summer and cold of winter to make emergency water main repairs?
What about the building inspectors and park maintenance folks and trash collectors and street sweeper operators who do their jobs day in and out without notice?
Are we even aware of the folks to support the city’s IT infrastructure? (They came to my rescue more than once while I was on the city council and had technical problems with my iPad.)
Personnel at fleet maintenance do heroic work in keeping an aging fleet of vehicles — and special equipment — in serviceable order.
It’s been my privilege to visit several Norman schools, including Norman High, Norman North and Dimensions Academy. I’m impressed with what I’ve seen but even more impressed with the students I’ve talked with.
When I was in high school, things seemed to me to be dull and abstract, with teachers aloof from student issues. That’s not what I’ve seen in Norman. Teachers are approachable and students reciprocate, making for a very positive learning experience.
Circumstance have caused me to use Norman Regional’s EMSSTAT service and the emergency room. These dedicated public servants literally saved a family member’s life.
I’ve not addressed the commercial sector in Norman, but I see good things there, as well. I’ve been rescued more than once by car repair shops, I’ve been treated with courtesy at venues all around town.
I’ve seen the great work the Chamber of Commerce does, not only supporting businesses in Norman but supporting charities in our fair village.
We have a lot to be thankful for — on Thanksgiving Day and all year long. We’re lucky to live in Norman, and I feel blessed in so many ways.
After my “gravy train” runs earlier in the day, I’ll join children and grandchildren for a Thanksgiving feast Thursday night.
And I’ll give my most profound thanks to First Lt. Joan Scanlon, USAF Nurse Corps, retired, for the love and support she’s given me for going on 57 years. Happy Thanksgiving.
