I submit as evidence three youth-oriented programs sponsored by the Norman Police Department: Safety Town, the Junior Police Academy and the Police Activities League (PAL).
Safety Town was conducted throughout the month of June. Seven year olds gathered at the Sooner Mall (co-sponsor of Safety Town) and learned bicycle and pedestrian safety. They were taught how to deal with strangers and when to call 911.
They had a chance to climb on a big red (fire) truck, sit in a police car and make announcements over its loudspeaker. They learned about all of the equipment carried on an ambulance. They graduated with a better understanding of safety rules, and they had fun.
The Junior Police Academy included young adults aged 11-13. This academy met at NPD’s training facility and followed an agenda similar to the adult-oriented Citizens Police Academy.
For example, they learned about drugs and drug detection, cyber security, bike team operations and Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team functions. They participated in several team building exercises.
They got a firsthand briefing on a real case by one of the detectives who worked that case. I sat in on that presentation and was impressed, both by the professionalism of the detective in talking to the kids in terms they could understand without patronizing them, and by the quality of the questions asked by his audience.
During a break in instruction, I had a chance to talk with the students about the Academy. In answer to my question about what they liked best about the curriculum, I heard tales of “enjoying” the obstacle course, and pride in their performance on the firing range (under very close supervision of qualified instructors). The Junior Police Academy graduated July 1.
PAL begins July 11 and will run for two weeks, with about 30 middle school-aged participants. In previous years, PAL followed a three-week schedule, with about 50 individuals attending. This year’s reduced schedule is a function of reduced NPD staffing, and a shorter planning timeline.
Each day at PAL begins with breakfast and a short discussion of values — such as integrity, mutual respect, accountability and attitude — led by officers. There are games on the schedule (basketball, volleyball), and service projects (girls at the Women’s Sanctuary, boys at the Salvation Army).
There will be a tour of the city government complex and a talk by the mayor/city manager. Field trips include the OU Law School, Fred Jones Museum and the Oklahoma City Zoo. Also on the schedule is an afternoon of bowling, a trip to the movies and swimming at Westwood Park. Graduation will be the afternoon of July 22 in the City Council Chambers.
These programs are aimed at Norman’s young citizens, providing both education and an opportunity for having fun. The cops I know who staff these activities do so because they’re invested in helping participants to grow and mature.
I can speak for PAL, having assisted with the program for the past several years. I’ve seen the positive way in which officers interact with attendees. I’ve seen former participants come back as student leaders, helping to mentor those attending and speaking credibly to them about how PAL helped them along the way.
One final point: these programs are supported by a number of organizations and businesses here in Norman. Safety Town, the Junior Police Academy and PAL couldn’t exist without donations of money and personnel provided by these good folks. If good things are manifest in these three programs, it’s because Norman cares. And you wonder why I’m so impressed with our fair city.