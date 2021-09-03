Some time ago, I wrote some words about Cleveland County’s Treatment (formerly Drug) Court.
I wrote about how that court was focused on redemption — helping those suffering the consequences of drug abuse — and how that program provided a structured means to overcome addictions.
Participants successfully completing that program are eligible to have criminal charges dismissed, a system that works to the future benefit of that individual and saves resources the state might otherwise spend on incarcerations.
I recently attended the Wellness Court at the invitation of Judge Michael Tupper. Judge Tupper presides over both the Treatment and Wellness Courts. His aim in both venues is helping participants help themselves.
The programs are similar, with some of the aims overlapping, like freedom from addiction.
That said, the focus of the wellness court goes beyond, in that it seeks to aid the participants in overcoming mental health impediments.
Participants in the wellness court must have been diagnosed with mental health problems; substance abuse, in these cases, is many times an attempt on the part of the individual to “ease their pain.”
Judge Tupper is assisted by a team of professionals with experience in mental health diagnoses, counseling and the law.
I joined “the team” prior to the actual beginning of court. During this time, Judge Tupper and team members discuss the progress of all participants.
Topics include progress reports on individual and group counseling, case management issues, possible drug test results, etc.
By the time the court is convened, Judge Tupper has a complete grasp of each individual’s circumstance. Participants are called before the judge one at a time, and are greeted with questions showing genuine concern for that individual. Judge Tupper does a great job of listening, and makes a point of praising individual progress.
He’ll even offer incentives, such as credit for some court costs or the shortening of some program requirements, as rewards.
Should an individual show evidence of a lack of progress, that person is positively encouraged to do better in the weeks ahead.
Show up, be honest and try are the watchwords of the program, which consists of five phases.
Participants begin at Phase One, which involves intense supervision.
Each step has requirements, in terms of participation (i.e. group sessions and community service) and duration.
Each step puts more responsibility on the individual, with lesser degrees of supervision.
Once a participant has fulfilled the requirements for a phase, they may petition the court for advancement.
This is a formal process — the individual must read their petition before the court. I witnessed several such petitions during my visit; all showed deep thought and responsibility. I was impressed, as was Judge Tupper.
All petitioners’ petitions were accepted, with certificates awarded as evidence of advancements. The minimum time to complete the program is 14 months, though individuals advance at their own rate.
I went to learn about the functioning of this court. I came away impressed, not only with how the court functions, but with the dedication of both Judge Tupper and “the team.” I also came away inspired by the strength of the individual participants, and how hard they were working to complete Phase Five and graduate.
Another one of those things that make Norman a great place to live.