According to the Veterans Affairs official website, Veterans Day is set aside to honor all those who have served honorably in the military — in wartime and peacetime — and acknowledge that their contributions to our national security are recognized and appreciated.
The Veterans Day National Holiday falls every year on Nov. 11. This year in Norman, it will be celebrated Sunday with a parade at 2 p.m. down Jenkins and Constitution, ending in Reaves Park.
A ceremony will be hosted at 3 p.m. at the Cleveland County Veterans Memorial.
The theme this year recognizes all veterans, with a focus on the disabled and homeless.
Roger Gallagher and his parade committee have worked for many months organizing this affair. Hats off to Brigadier Gen. Brad Gambill (who established the committee), Don Shulenberg, Terry O’Dea, Bill Huntington and Gayland Kitch for their hard work.
Brigadier Gen. (retired) Ben Robinson and Lt. Col. Stephen Reagan will speak about the needs of veterans in Norman (some 18,000 strong).
The ceremony will conclude with the playing of Taps, and a 21 gun salute by the Norman Police Department Honor Guard.
Disabled veterans are served by many agencies throughout Central Oklahoma.
The Veterans Hospital in Oklahoma City is one such facility, offering both in-patient and out-patient care and serving literally thousands in need.
Veterans can also qualify for help at civilian clinics under the TRICARE insurance program, and can find assistance through the Disabled American Veterans organization.
Closer to home, the Norman Veterans Center on East Robinson, a state agency, has licensed medical personnel on staff.
The Norman Center serves as residence for a number of vets, and it’s been my privilege to meet and talk with many of them.
They are active voters in Ward 6, and care deeply about municipal affairs. and do they have stories to tell; one fellow served under Patton in pre-World War II days in the horse cavalry, and had pictures to prove it.
Homeless veterans in Norman benefit from services provided by the city.
Michelle Evans and her staff work hard to find homes for veterans under a number of federal programs.
Michael Premo, representing Supportive Services for Veterans/Families, works diligently as well. I’ve joined Michael (an Army veteran) on a number of his many visits to homeless encampments; he’s respectful of the homeless situation, and a wealth of information on available programs.
In addition, the Norman Veterans Center, the Dale K. Graham Veterans Foundation and the American Legion all offer help to veterans in filing applications for assistance.
I’m a veteran. My great-grandfather defended Little Round Top at Gettysburg (wounded twice during the Civil War, he retired with a pension of $8 a month).
My uncle (and namesake) was a doughboy in World War I.
My father (Navy) and uncles (Army) served in World War II, as did my aunt, who was the first woman commissioned in the Army (serial number L-1) and led the first contingent of non-medical women overseas to work on Eisenhower’s staff in London.
My younger brother served in Vietnam (and was an Agent Orange fatality); my oldest son commands the 179 Infantry Battalion in the Oklahoma Guard.
All of this to say that the celebration of Veterans Day is an important event in my life.
I have personal reasons for honoring veterans.
So, if you have a relative or friend who served, maybe I’ll see you at Reaves Park.