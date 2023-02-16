By Lawrence McKinney
Local Columnist
Several times over the last few months, I’ve written about Civic IQ, Placemaking 101, and an upcoming Visioning process. These are all important and interconnected strategies designed to build upon Norman’s unique characteristics, engage our fellow citizens, and enhance our community on various levels.
Organizing community members, no matter what the goals may be, is powerful and crucial for those of us working for the benefit of all citizens, not just those “with unfettered access” on one end of the spectrum, or those “without a voice” on the opposite end.
Well, the time has arrived to join your fellow citizens in meaningful and engaging conversation. Having previous experience leading community visioning processes, our ONE NORMAN Vision Steering Committee, co-chaired by David Nimmo, CEO, Chickasaw Nation Industries, and Matthew Peacock, Principal, Peacock Design LLC, and Ward 8 City Councilman, is officially accepting applications for 150 thoughtful, future-thinking Normanites.
The ONE NORMAN Vision Task Force application can be found on the ONENORMAN.org website. Please download it and return it via USPS or email. It should take no longer than 5-10 minutes to complete, and the closing date will be March 17. We expect all available slots to be filled, however, if necessary, we will extend the deadline. The purpose of the application is to ensure ONE NORMAN is a diverse group, representing all eight wards, serving as a microcosm for Norman.
We want to know what work experience you have, even if retired, your volunteer experience, your age, race and gender. In addition to these 150 slots, the public will be allowed to choose another 10-25 Vision Task Force members depending on the attendance at our first Townhall meeting in April, with the date and location TBD soon.
The structure we are using is balanced and effective and has been used in every state and hundreds of communities, large and small. Within that structure is a process for facilitating meaningful and engaging dialogue that will be led by The Oklahoma Academy, a non-partisan statewide think-tank, headquartered in Norman and led by President and CEO Julie Knutson.
The Oklahoma Academy’s motto is Moving Ideas Into Action, and they are considered statewide to be an “honest broker” — an entity (individual or organization) that is accepted by all sides in the policy-making process as impartial. Neutrality does not equal an absence of interest, however; rather, the interest of the honest broker lies in an open, sincere, civil discussion inclusive of all persuasions, ideas, and strategies, without preference for any specific party involved.
President Knutson was someone we interviewed early in our process when we were assessing the feasibility of a proposed community development strategic plan. At that time, we were not discussing a visioning process, but after a year of interviews and distilling the top issues identified, it became apparent that a visioning process should be the top priority of the new plan.
The Oklahoma Academy has existed since 1967 and adopted the Town Hall process in 2001, maintaining its mission of raising awareness of issues and shaping public policy. The organization engages the citizens of Oklahoma in discussing and developing policy recommendations and further works closely with community leaders and policymakers to implement the resulting ideas through community and legislative action. Their steadfast process, with evidence-based research, and a dedicated focus on providing a safe, supportive environment, promotes listening, debating, and collaborative communication, which leads to consensus building.
Engaged throughout Oklahoma on many issues, every year, the Academy chooses a topic for a statewide Town Hall conference with the purpose of introducing a bill to the State Legislature the following year that will improve the issue discussed. Over the years, 87 pieces of legislation have passed because of the Academy process. In fact, last October, my wife Elizabeth and I participated in their three-day Town Hall held in Durant, where we focused on workforce development, “Oklahoma’s Human Potential.” The Governor and Legislature have already received their work and are focused this session on “Enhancing Our Workforce for an Increasingly Innovative Economy.”
Creating a vision for Norman will be challenging yet exciting and energizing. We live in a town, and era, where disruption is normalized and the status quo, even if effective, is challenged. Our visioning process will be no different. However, I am confident the good citizens of Norman, led by Julie and her team at the Oklahoma Academy, will find threads of common interest and desire, that we can weave into the fabric of our collective future. Please fill out an application, and I look forward to seeing you in April!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.