A sculpture, “Kindred Spirits,” rests here in a small park. It commemorates a gift made more than a century and a half ago by Choctaw Indians to help out during the great famine that swept this land.
The Choctaws could relate to the Irish hardship. Between 1831 and 1833, the Choctaws were the first of the southeastern tribes removed to Oklahoma.
Historians estimate 20,000 Choctaws were forced to relocate, and 4,000 died along the route between the area east of the Mississippi River and Indian Territory. It is estimated that a million Irish died as a direct result of the famine between 1845 and 1852.
Choctaw tribal leaders gathered in the spring of 1847 to raise money for the starving masses in Ireland. They sent $170, a large sum at the time.
“These people were still recovering from their own injustice, and they put their hands in their pockets and they helped strangers,” a County Cork councilman said at the 2017 ceremony dedicating the sculpture. “It’s rare to see such generosity. It had to be acknowledged,” according to a report in Smithsonian Magazine.
The bond goes even deeper. In 1992, a group of Irish men and women walked the 600-mile Trail of Tears. They raised $170,000 to fight the famine in Somalia, $1,000 for every dollar contributed in 1847.
The Irish are a lot like Oklahomans. They are a warm, friendly bunch who value conversation and camaraderie. There are no strangers or tables for one in an Irish pub.
“Where are ya from?” they ask.
One of our tour guides had recently played the part of Curly in “Oklahoma!” He would have belted out in song if we would have encouraged him.
It would have been well received by the nearly 40 Oklahomans traveling here on a religious and historic pilgrimage lead by Fr. Jim Goins, former pastor of St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Norman. It’s one of many pilgrimages he has led.
We landed in Dublin and boarded a bus for a trip through the Wicklow Mountains and Glendalough and the remains of a monastery started in the Sixth Century by St. Kevin.
The Irish government is trying to preserve the site, which includes a 100-foot round tower, medieval churches, a large graveyard and decorated Celtic crosses. The ecclesiastical community drew pilgrims and scholars who studied with the monks.
In Waterford, Ireland’s first city, we toured the Waterford glass factory. Vikings stopped here, first to plunder and then to settle in the sixth century. Nearby, at Kilkenny, we watch a border collie herd sheep. The farm sits on the ruins of the ancient city of Jerpoint Newtown, that was mostly abandoned after its monastery was closed by King Henry VIII and its river bridge washed out in a storm.
A relic of St. Nicholas of Myra is buried here.
Back in Waterford at the factory, master craftsmen take raw materials and turn them into works of crystal art. It’s an amazing process that includes blowing, marking, cutting and engraving. Quality control is top of mind, as each step requires precision craftsmanship.
About half of Waterford’s production is done here, and the rest was moved to Slovenia a dozen years ago. Our group gets to hold a replica of the college football championship crystal football, with dreams of bringing the real one back to Oklahoma again.
Next up was a visit to the Medieval Museum and a look at ancient priest vestments. The beautiful pieces were created in the 1400s out of Italian silk, and hand-embroidered in Belgium with Biblical scenes. They were hidden underneath a church in the 1600s to protect them from invaders, and rediscovered hundreds of years later when the church was demolished.
We head west through the beautiful green countryside in search of the Blarney Castle near Cork. While the original structure was built in the 10th century as a hunting lodge, the current stone castle dates back to 1446.
We make our way up the narrow, winding staircase to find the Blarney stone (legend to be Jacob’s pillow, brought to Ireland by the prophet Jeremiah). We kiss the Blarney Stone in order to gain the gift of eloquent speech. It’ll come in handy as the Irish tend to engage everyone in conversation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.