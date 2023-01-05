This year will be a transformational one for Norman in many positive ways.
Our educational, civic, business, government and nonprofit leaders are listening to one another, meeting regularly and realizing that we may have been unintentionally working at cross purposes in the past.
That simple acknowledgment can move mountains, and I believe it will, but it’s not just mountains that need moving. It’s little details that make individuals and communities unique.
While it’s OK to have a specific organizational mission and focus, it’s more important for community progress that our focus is aligned with future goals and aspirations of Norman, the community. That’s the ideal path forward for a truly great city.
Unfortunately, the world is not perfect, and neither are we.
Filled with imperfect characters, there will be skirmishes in 2023 because the devil is always in the details.
We’ll need to discuss various options to achieve our desired outcomes, and it’s perfectly fine that we may not see things the same way.
Individual perspective is the diversity of thought, and it comes from our own unique life experiences.
If Norman is to achieve greatness and walk the talk of celebrating diversity, we must not diminish or ridicule others for their opinions.
Simultaneously, we must be willing to hold those accountable who continue to divide us with name-calling and labels, because that’s a proven path to a marginalized community.
The most important tool at our disposal, which men and women have died for on your behalf, is the ability to vote.
Vote on issues. Vote on elected officials. Vote on education. Vote on debt. and in the unique case of Norman, to vote on rates.
In the first 100 days this year in Norman, there are votes in January, February, March and April — all critically important to putting Norman’s best foot forward, correcting and aligning the little details and allowing us to set a high trajectory in 2023 and beyond.
The vote next week, on Jan. 10, is to approve a franchise agreement for Oklahoma Gas and Electric, and I would encourage you to vote yes, just as the Norman Economic Development Coalition Board of Directors did last month in approving a resolution in favor.
As I stated earlier, putting aside organizational focus in favor of the overall community, it might surprise you that the chairman of the coalition is Patrick Grace, the CEO of OG&E’s competitor, Oklahoma Electric Cooperative.
Why would a competitor be in support? Because it’s good business, good for Norman, good for competition and the right thing to do.
The coalition works daily to assist local businesses and grow our economy and does so with a myriad of partners, including OG&E.
While you may think they just keep your lights on, they assist NEDC in company visits, producing marketing materials, prospect presentations and incentives.
But do you know OG&E also contributes:
• $3 million annually in sales tax to the city of Norman
• $2.8 million annually in franchise fees as a “goodwill gesture,” anticipating a voter-approved agreement on Jan. 10
• $1.3 million in property taxes to Norman Public Schools and the Moore Norman Technology Center
• $480,000 to United Way in the last five years
• 2,820 hours of community service in the last five years
As you can see, OG&E’s investment in Norman goes far beyond providing reliable, affordable power to Norman.
OG&E is dedicated to our community because it is an integral part of our community. Many of their workers live here and invest their time, treasure and talent into making Norman great.
The franchise agreement allows OG&E to service our power needs using public roads and rights of way, and in exchange, they collect a “franchise fee” from those of us using their electrical power and remit $2.8 million back to the City of Norman’s budget.
Without an agreement, the city will not receive these fees. That little detail shouldn’t be lost in this vote.
I applaud our mayor and current city council for allowing residents to ensure we continue to receive excellent service and reliability, as well as a budget line item that keeps Norman’s trajectory in the right direction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.