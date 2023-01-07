In summer 2017, Norman residents were experiencing power disruptions in core Norman from aging OG&E electrical infrastructure, devastating tree trimmings and removals, and sloppy vegetation management at the very time OG&E petitioned the city to renew the 25-year franchise agreement that governs their operations in Norman.
Those residents were among the many who pleaded with the Norman City Council to fight for them, and we did.
The council amended the franchise agreement to include opt-out clauses with required public hearings every five years, plus vegetation management rules that included improved notification requirements.
The council gave Norman the opportunity to vote on a 21st century franchise agreement that reflected our 21st century values and held our dominant electric provider to reasonable benchmarks for environmental stewardship and community transparency.
When OG&E asked to table the election to further negotiate, we agreed in good faith, retaining appropriate outside legal counsel to help usher us through the process.
Yet, after a five-year delay, the franchise agreement coming to voters Tuesday has not changed. That is why I will be voting no and urge Normanites to vote no, as well.
Some will point to the small offerings OG&E has made as reason to sign off on another 25 years of “business as usual.”
Downtown is experiencing fewer power disruptions, and there is now a vegetation management ordinance on the books, although not comprehensive in either language or enforcement.
I point to these as reasons why we must not stop advocating for what Norman needs.
Both of these small successes are only a direct result of Norman refusing to re-sign the franchise agreement.
After five years of negotiations, a massive winter storm that knocked out power to tens of thousands of city residents, five charges and rate increases since 2017 and one more proposed just last month, this proposed agreement is an even worse deal for Norman than it was in 2017.
Not only are residents paying increased costs on their own utility bills, but because of the new charges and securitization fees over the last five years, under this franchise agreement, the city will be paying more, as well.
Norman, we need an explanation of why our desire for a better deal has been ignored. Voters should reject this agreement and bring OG&E back to the table.
The council should hold firm on requiring OG&E to come speak to their customers in Norman every five years, which was part of our original negotiation, and respond to OG&E’s recent increases by negotiating an exemption for the city from securitization and surcharge fees.
This is an opportunity to be better stewards of our tax dollars.
It is an understatement to say much has happened in the last five-and-a-half years.
What hasn’t changed is the need to use the tools at our disposal to hold our electric companies accountable to the people, and those tools are shrinking fast.
Norman is the third largest city in the state, and there is no larger city with the opportunity in the next 15 years to approve a 21st century franchise agreement that does what it can to protect its residents.
We deserve better, Norman. Please join me in voting NO on Tuesday.
