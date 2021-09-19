The newly-striped lot on Ponca Street across from Longfellow Middle School holds less than a dozen parked cars.
Hard to believe that postage stamp of land was once home to the infamous Cub’s Den, a lunch spot for those Central Junior High students who opted out of cafeteria food.
Leaving campus at lunch was always an option for kids attending Central Junior High (now Longfellow Middle School) or West Junior High (now Alcott Middle School). The choices for both schools were limited and always within walking distance.
• • •
At Central’s Cub’s Den, for a quarter, local Coca-Cola distributor Benny Gatewood would personally slice open a bag of Fritos, dump in a ladle of greasy chili and stick a fork in it. Add a Coke, and lunch was all of about 50 cents.
Who knew that a five-cent bag of sunflower seeds added the nutrition component missing from the menu?
The small brick building was awash in students over the lunch period. It was also a place that teen smoking and public displays of affection were tolerated. That kind of behavior would likely get you expelled today.
• • •
If the Frito chili pie wasn’t in your diet that day, teens took a walk over to Gillies Drive-In on Porter or Dunn’s Dairy Queen, or even the hospital cafeteria.
At Gillies, the owner would ask if you wanted ketchup on your fries and she’d give it a squirt. When she said “Ketchup?” and you didn’t want a squirt, you would reply, “No, they got away.” Lunchtime humor never gets old.
Dunn’s Dairy Queen occasionally ran a 19 cent footlong hot dog special or a 19 cent banana split sale. That made for a cheap, filling, but oh-so-unhealthy lunch.
On Main Street, students descended on Levi’s Cafeteria for cheap burgers that we ate on the street. Velma’s Bakery, now a sandwich shop, sold day-old cakes and pies for half price. We’d usually carry plastic forks. Nothing says friendship like sharing a 50-cent pie for lunch.
• • •
Across town at West, students lined up to buy ready-made hamburgers from Sooner Dairy Lunch on Main Street. The lunch crowd today is likely made up of many Sooner Dairy alumni who still crave those burgers and tots.
My friend Jim McCall, a West alumnus and Sooner Dairy aficionado, says the drive-in’s owners were marketing geniuses. They knew a school lunch was 55 cents, so they priced their food accordingly. A ready-made burger with mustard and pickle was 35 cents, and a drink was 20 cents.
Occasionally, kids hurried south from the school to Taco Bell, Kentucky Fried Chicken or the original Sonic Drive-In. Morrison Drug even drew a few kids over the lunch hour.
What the West kids really craved, though, were those cheese fries from King’s Food Host on McGee. But alas, they always took too long to make them, and running back for class with a plate of cheese fries made for some tough dining.