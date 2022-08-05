Today, I want to talk about airports, but will begin by mentioning something good — no, GREAT — at the airport. Specifically, Joe Davis, from Wrangler Aviation, has been awarded the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award.
This award is the most prestigious award given by the Federal Aviation Administration; it recognizes individuals “who have exhibited exemplary aviation expertise, demonstrated professionalism and steadfast commitment for at least 50 years of piloting experience or 50 or more years combined experience in both piloting and aircraft operations.”
Joe is scheduled to be presented the award at the next meeting of the Chamber of Commerce Aviation/Transportation Committee meeting on Aug. 9. Congratulations to Joe.
Speaking of airports: most Norman citizens are familiar with Max Westheimer Airport, aka “North Base.” Most Norman residents are aware that Westheimer was once a Naval Aviation Training Facility.
Longtime residents remember “Mount Williams,” which was part of a gunnery range back during “the war.” If you were flying a local pattern following visual flight rules (VFR), Mount Williams was a reference point. And if you were driving back to Norman along I-35 after a long road trip, Mount Williams indicated you were home.
Today, Westheimer is part of the University of Oklahoma’s Research Campus. And that campus is undergoing change.
For example, you’ve probably read about plans for new aviation programs sponsored by Moore Norman Technology Center and Norman Public Schools and in conjunction with OU’s Department of Aviation. And you might have guessed that air traffic is increasing in terms of both numbers of flights, and the size of aircraft touching down.
With all of this in mind, airport personnel, led by Lance Lamkin, airport manager, are embarked on developing a Master Plan, in conjunction with the FAA’s Airport Improvement Program. (The FAA connection is important: it provides 90% of the funding for approved programs.)
Why is a Master Plan update necessary? Here’s one example: a business jet in common use today is the Gulfstream 5, which has a maximum landing weight of 75,400 pounds.
Current runways at Westheimer limit the number of landings/takeoffs of this aircraft to approximately four times a year. Any more than that would cause undue wear on the runway. And at maximum takeoff weight (90,500 pounds), takeoff requires 5,987 feet of runway.
Existing runway length is 5,199 feet, so a Gulfstream 5 cannot take off fully loaded. To accommodate this, and similar types of aircraft in the future, widening, deepening and lengthening Westheimer runways would be necessary.
KSA, under contract, has developed a number of options for both “airside,” (that part of Westheimer operated under FAA rules, and eligible for FAA funding) and “landside” areas where some of the educational facilities mentioned above might be located. Items under consideration include relocation of both the terminal building and control tower.
Issues like impact of surrounding private and municipal properties are under consideration. Two public workshops have been conducted, with a third scheduled for September/October, leading to release of a final plan by year’s end (sorry — no replacement for Ozzie’s has yet to be identified).
While security for the airport is the responsibility of OU (and the OU Police Department), Norman Fire provides support in case of need. Personnel at Station 7, located at the airport, provide support and exercise crash rescue periodically. Coordination between the city and OU will continue as future plans are realized.
Mount Williams might be gone, but not forgotten (we have a street named after it). and in recognition of “North Base” history, Norman Fire apparatus Rescue 7 (R-7) — based at Westheimer — sports the squadron emblem (a pugilistic rabbit) of one of the Naval Training Squadrons operational during World War II. I love history; I’m impressed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.