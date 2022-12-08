You see, prior to social media like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, the majority of our nation, for nearly 200 years, regarded local newspapers like the Transcript as the standard bearers of objective information, biased as they might be in a particular community or subject. and then came television. The networks reported the “facts” as best they knew them in their eagerness to break a story before it was in the newspaper the following day. The competition between newspapers and TV suited our nation fine for another 75 years or so. Newspapers devoted 90% of their efforts to comprehensive, Pulitzer prize winning reports, and maybe 10% on something “breaking”. Television did just the opposite with 90% fresh “news” daily and 10% “investigative”. and then came the internet. 1960’s for academia and military. 1983 for the rest of us.
The internet has evolved in ways so extremely beneficial and meaningful to society and the world that its hard to give them a bad grade, but yet we must as a standard bearer of truth. Many years ago, an attorney on my Development Authority Board in Meriwether County Georgia explained to me that “the truth has many faces” based on a person’s unique perspective of the issue or event — not necessarily right but not wrong either. The “fact-checkers” on Facebook, the algorithms on Twitter, and the social media posts of your know-it-all neighbor (all too often anonymous), don’t make it true. In fact, what little truth may have been correct is suddenly tarnished by all the misinformation surrounding it.
Civic IQ is the way forward for progressive communities, at least those who value facts, data, accountability, respectfulness, and the “many faces of truth”. I was moved to write this column after reading Craig Knutsen’s column last week on “The Disappearance of Civility” in our public discourse in Norman, and everywhere else too. But Norman isn’t everywhere else. We are the most educated city in our state and home to our flagship University, with 1600 really smart faculty, and more than 25,000 well-educated students in our population. To say nothing of the really well-educated doctors, lawyers, engineers, teachers, rocket scientists, business owners, plumbers, homebuilders, and moms and dads that make up the rest of our community.
Norman can do better because it is better. In 2023, you can expect a coalition of disparate entities to come together and bring in subject matter experts from around the world, and from our own backyard too, to discuss the issues that matter most and collectively raise Norman’s Civic IQ.
