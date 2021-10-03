T-shirts are to a person what graffiti is to a building wall.
They are the bumper stickers we choose to wear on particular days. They are symbols of accomplishment and participation. T-shirts tell strangers of our teams and our affinities.
But they also take up lots of drawer space.
Packing and unpacking from a two-week trip got me thinking of the need to “Marie Kondo” my T-shirt drawers.
For those not in the organizing community, she is a young Japanese entrepreneur who specializes in decluttering one’s home and workspace. The question for me was which shirts would survive the great T-shirt purge of 2021.
• • •
Throw out more than a dozen years’ worth of cycling shirts. Every organized ride awards participants with a shirt — even if you don’t finish.
They are from Wichita Falls, Pauls Valley, Duncan, Norman, Edmond, Oklahoma City, Muenster, Texas, Tishomingo, Durant and Ardmore. There’s even a few with no towns, only drawings of cyclists.
Add to the pile those blood donation shirts. They add up, and it wasn’t until a few donations ago that I figured it was easy to decline another shirt offer.
Ditto for the United Way Day of Caring and campaign shirts. Surely, someone who has a need for a shirt will wear them with as much pride as I did.
• • •
The softball jerseys go back in the drawer.
There was the year a bank took me on as a young player, then the co-ed church league where we didn’t win too many and then the 1998 Sunday late Night C League.
The mighty McKinley dads from Midway Deli won it all, outlasting the younger players who felt the need to imbibe between games. (We usually lost the first game but won the night-cap because we didn’t have a night-cap, unless you count coffee.)
Keep the bakery shirts from my daughters’ home business, family reunions and my Daily Oklahoman, Transcript and Oklahoma Daily days. That student newspaper shirt identifies the wearer as a “staph member.” We thought we were so clever in college.
Hang onto the 2000 OU National Championship shirt where the Sooners went undefeated. That reminds me. We could use a new trophy and a shirt.
Throw out the college fraternity shirt and that Boyers Fitness muscle tank (who are we kidding?).
• • •
I’m hanging onto a few sailing shirts, some neighborhood souvenirs, my Loveworks and hospital volunteer shirts and a pink, tie-dye special that says “thanks for last nite.”
Another says, “Our Dad’s a Star” with my three children’s handprints. That came when a television station flew me to Chicago for a program on the oddity of stay-at-home fathers.
Also keep those shirts that seemed clever at the time: A farm market with the slogan “Give Peas a Chance.” One from a coffee shop: “No such thing as bad press.” My favorite: “Norman: only close to normal in the dictionary.”