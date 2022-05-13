Who would have thought — three generations have learned bicycle and pedestrian safety in that little village behind Sooner Mall. Think about it: kids that participated in those first classes are now grandparents watching their seven-year-old grandkids learning and having fun at Safety Town.
If you’re not familiar with the concept, Safety Town teaches groups of seven-year-olds about safety. They learn about simple safety rules (look both ways before crossing streets, what some traffic signs mean), what 911 is for (and how to place a call) and to avoid talking with strangers.
They get experience in riding bikes through a closed course, complete with traffic signs and (simulated) railroad crossings, and have the chance to see police cars, fire trucks and ambulances up close. They are taught fire safety, and practice egressing from a building (actually through a window of the classroom building).
Instructors are Norman Police officers, augmented by fire and emergency medical technicians. Kids completing the program graduate with diplomas, a better knowledge of safety practices and very big smiles.
I mentioned that Safety Town is 45 years old, and it’s now showing its age. I volunteered to help last year and witnessed some discouraging things. For example: when it came town to practice evacuating the classroom building, the kids found windows jammed shut — it took two adults to open the window.
Some parts of what was originally “Safety Town” had been demolished — only the classroom building and a storage area for bikes remained. There were discussions about moving Safety Town or suspending the program.
Enter Sooner Mall, and General Manager Derick Colwell. Derick and company have stepped up and are revitalizing Safety Town. For example: the school house windows have been replaced. And an ADA ramp installed. Two new replica buildings will be added to the “town” in time for an early June start date.
Final plans call for replica houses, police, fire and train stations and even a building “housing” Norman Parks and Recreation equipment. I’ve seen renderings of these facilities — they’re cute, but realistic.
Sooner Mall has been proactive in making this project happen, but is not alone. Businesses and organizations contributing to this upgrade include Norman Police, Sooner and Cross Timber Rotary Clubs, McKinney Partnership, Affordable Construction, OK Motorcycle Safety, Lifted Logix, Blue Line Construction, Cavins Construction, COPS for Kids and Community, the City of Norman, Norman Fraternal Order of Police and Citizens Police Academy Alumni.
During “National Night Out” festivities in late October, to be held (as last year) at Sooner Mall, there will be a re-dedication ceremony for Safety Town, complete with a large banner recognizing all who contributed.
That won’t be the end of things, however — there are plans for additional upgrades, including a state of the art “escape house,” which will better simulate fire conditions (for example: “hot” doors, smoke, etc.). To complete the Master Plan/Dream for Safety Town, $300-400K is needed. We can hope benefactors will step forward for our kids.
Safety Town is scheduled for a June 6 start, with the final class graduating on July 1. Registration is underway: go to evenbrite.com/sooner-mall-safety-town-registration. (I checked a few days ago — slots are filling fast.)
Happy Anniversary Safety Town — another Norman asset! All the best for another 45 years!