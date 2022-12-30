New Year’s, 2023 — time to “start over;” resolutions to be made (and kept?).
New Year’s has some significance in the history of our country.
I happened to be reading an article recently that described Lincoln’s anxiety as he prepared to sign the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863.
The article, quoting from a book by Allen Guelzo, described Lincoln as trembling in anticipation — and concerned that if he trembled as he signed “... all who examine the document hereafter will say, ‘He hesitated.’”
Resolved, he controlled the trembling and signed the document. The article goes on, “He smiled and said, ‘That will do.’”
Lincoln had presented the document to his cabinet much earlier, seeking comment.
By all accounts, his draft was the genesis of heated dialogue, defined by Webster as “... an exchange of ideas and opinions; a discussion between representatives of parties to a conflict that is aimed at resolution.”
This notion of dialogue on certain issues, seeking resolution, is alive and well in Norman.
Over the last six months or so, I’ve been a part of an initiative sponsored by the Xenia Institute, “Transformation through Dialogue.”
I’ve participated in a series of meetings, intending to “further community discussions among various groups in the city of Norman, with the goal being to help us talk and listen more effectively.”
The focus of our meetings has been a series of questions that may facilitate civil public discourse.
Following are several of those questions, and my answers. I don’t represent these comments as group consensus —just my own thoughts.
That said, I hope that these questions and my comments will result in future dialogue, aimed at resolution.
• First question: “What do you value most about Norman?”
To me, first and foremost, are the “people.” My friends and neighbors — the individuals I’ve met in both private and public life. Women and men I know from church — who inspire me — and those I encounter every day at businesses, and at social activities.
I value council members and city employees, past and present, with whom I’ve had the privilege of working; I know of their dedication firsthand.
A second answer to this question is “potential.”
I see Norman’s potential as limited only by ourselves. We have fine schools, institutions dedicated to the common good, and a potentially dynamic economy.
The university compliments the town — our relationship is symbiotic — a cooperative relationship of two important entities.
• Second question: “What concerns you most about our community?”
I want to reword this question and frame it along the line of “What challenges does Norman face?”
None of what I’ll list will be new to you. In no particular order: stormwater — something that affects a significant number of residents in Norman, something that we talk about but have not solved.
There are incremental initiatives being pursued, such as new engineering development criteria for developments and an updated Land Use Master Plan. Perhaps dialogue on these items will help solve stormwater problems.
Homelessness. We have a plan that identifies certain needs and potential solutions. We have shelters that accommodate a limited number of people.
We have programs aimed at helping individuals as they struggle with mental health and addiction. We know that affordable housing is needed and are discussing possible solutions.
Again, continued dialogue may serve to mitigate problems attendant to homelessness. We can hope.
Another topic: The role of police. You have but to read the paper, or watch the evening news, to learn of questions about what police should or should not be expected to do in certain situations — incidents involving mental health being a prime example.
I talk with officers and police leadership, who tell me that they’re always open to improvement — better ways of doing things. I believe them to be sincere.
I also believe that the public is not always aware of legal and procedural limitations affecting police actions and that the “dialogue” word, again, is key to improving the situation.
(One additional case in point: the public needs to be aware of protocols involving the use of the BearCat armored rescue vehicle recently approved by the council.)
There are more challenges, requiring sincerity in dialogue (honesty in seeking resolution).
• Last question: “How can we express ideas and make comments without belittling or negating others?”
It seems to me that the question itself suggests an answer: civility in public discourse (mentioned earlier as a Xenia goal).
We don’t lack for expressing opinions about the challenges I listed, but too often, we fail to honestly listen to others. Or if we listen, we don’t hear what others are saying (too busy formulating a rebuttal).
Dialogue presumes involvement by both (all) parties involved.
I believe Norman has the people and potential to meet the challenges I mentioned — and others we may confront.
Lincoln considered many points of view as he drafted and then promulgated the Emancipation Proclamation.
As 2023 winds down a year from now, I hope that we will look back on our accomplishments and echo Lincoln’s words: “That will do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.