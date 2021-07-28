Editor’s note: This summer, The Transcript put out a call for local experts in history, science, education, nonprofits and more to write regular columns for the opinion page. The following is the first from a new guest columnist who contribute expertise about the local arts community to the page.
On a hot June evening, Mayor Breea Clark stood on the Jazz in June stage and proclaimed, “The City of Festivals is back!” With that, the first act of the first festival struck the first chord, and the audience cheered.
In actuality, the change had already begun — the Norman Arts Council brought the 2nd Friday Art Walk back in May, and the Summer Breeze concert series was already well underway with live acts.
With each passing day, as the new fiscal year rolls out, more and more arts organizations in the Other City of Norman are announcing their return to live events.
Just a few months before, in the dark days of a pandemic winter, city councilors and the mayor were asked during the annual City Council Forum for the Arts & Humanities Roundtable, “What role do you see the arts playing in the post-pandemic economic recovery?”
The answer was straightforward, immediate and succinct.
“We expect the arts to help lead us,” one of the council participants said.
In that moment, it was clear — our city council gets the importance of the arts.
Known mostly for its influence on our quality of life, the arts’ economic impact is substantial, and can be brought to bear in short order for positive results in our community.
A 2017 Business for the Arts study found that the arts in Norman generate a collective estimated economic impact of $56 million per year, with $4.8 million in local and state taxes generated. Our council understands this important, but nearly hidden, part of our local economy.
It is also important to understand that much of that economic impact comes from outside our community.
Returning to Jazz in June as an example, an estimated 38% of its audience comes from outside Norman. Those are dollars brought to Norman — not recycled within the community, but brought into the community. Our two larger festivals, the Norman Music Festival and the Medieval Fair (the largest), have an even more significant impact on our economy.
But more important than those impressive economic numbers is the role of the arts in the very fabric of our community here in Norman.
The arts are a part of what binds our community together. Go to any cultural event, large or small, and you will see people from throughout the community interacting, sitting together, talking, each bound together by a common interest: the arts.
Returning to Jazz in June for a last example, some of the most common expressions/greetings heard at the festival this year were ”It is so good to see you!” and “It is so good to be HERE!”
After 15 months of being isolated in our homes, it was so good for so many to be out in the fresh air, seeing old friends and just being in the presence of their community. Audience members sat in their bag chairs, consuming their food and drink (there’s that economic impact) among their friends and neighbors, and enjoyed an evening of free music for the first time in over a year.
No one knows what lies ahead. We may return to our masks and other precautions for a time, but regardless, the arts of Norman will be there to serve our community, making Norman, well, Norman.