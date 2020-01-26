It’s been nearly half a century since they played together but members of Norman High School’s 1970 men's basketball state champions still have some game left in them. To a man, they’re quick to defer credit and praise for the championship to others.
“You’ve got to have some good athletes who work together,” said Chuck Campbell, the team’s center and the only junior to start on the 1969-70 team. “We had that and also none of these guys had big egos.”
The other starters were Joe Simpson, Doug Wheeler, John Carroll and Bobby Hartsock. Wheeler, Carroll, Campbell and teammate Alan Thrower gathered with me for coffee this past week in advance of Norman High honoring the team at Friday night’s NHS game.
As sophomores, the athletes were the first to play in the “new” gym at NHS. Teammates included Ron Bowden, Tom Rodkey, Jim Rodkey, Chuck Fairbanks, Mike Foster, Jerry Dry and Kenny Peery. Managers were Mike Mayfield and Stand LaBoon.
• • •
That championship was the first at NHS for head coach Max Marquardt who came to Norman in 1964. The team had a perfect 12-0 record in its Boomer Conference play but dropped a few non-conference games early in the season. They ended the year 19-3. Dale Ernst was the assistant coach and Dan Quinn was the team’s trainer. Fred Christian also assisted the team and coached the sophomores.
They beat Shawnee in their regional tournament, lost to Moore and turned around and won their state championship berth in area tournament victories over Southeast and Ardmore. In the state tournament, the Tigers defeated Northwest Classen 47-42.
“You just played hard for Max and out hustled the other teams,” said Thrower. “It was an incredible night when it happened but you didn’t dwell on it back then. I’m getting nervous just thinking about this now. These are not just good basketball players. They are good men who have had successful careers and families. You don’t see these guys for 20 years and you see them again and you’re still best friends."
• • •
Four of the team members took their game to the next level. Campbell played freshman basketball at Kansas and Wheeler at OU. Carroll played football at OU and professionally with the San Diego Chargers and Chicago Bears. Simpson, an OU baseball standout, played professionally for 11 seasons and has been part of the Atlanta Braves broadcast team for the past 28 years.
“They had great wingspans,” Wheeler, a guard, said of Carroll and Campbell.
Their offense, Campbell said, was rather simplistic.
“I think we only had two plays and I think we ran the second one once."
• • •
Marquardt, who died in 2014, was inducted in the Oklahoma Coaches Hall of Fame in 2001. He coached for 28 years with more than 20 of those seasons in Norman. Overall, his teams had a 469-229 record.
He had coached earlier at Pauls Valley and Pawhuska but his only state championship was at NHS in 1970.
“I remember the coach was tough but that unified us,” recalls Wheeler. “As soon as I would shoot the ball in practice, no matter where it went, Max would yell, ‘rebound.’ "
• • •
The 1990 and 1999 Tiger boys also won championships. There were five others before 1970. They came in 1945, 1955, 1959, 1961 and 1963. Before 1970 the most recent was in 1963 under head coach Chet Bryan. The Tiger team of 1970 was made up of alumni of Norman’s Central and West junior highs. Carroll played football and joined the basketball team after the season had started.
He remembers the championship game inside a packed state fair arena. Thousands of Norman fans made the trip to Oklahoma City but Northwest Classen packed the stands, too. He scored 22 points and teammate Simpson pumped in another 19.
“The best thing I remember was when we were leaving the arena and we looked out and there was no one still there and we opened those big doors and there they all were to cheer us home.”
• • •
Before they got back home, the parents and coaches decided to treat the team to a special dinner at Cattlemen’s Steakhouse in Oklahoma City.
After that, Thrower recalls they reverted to their usual Saturday night standard of “dragging Lindsey” street.
“We went to Cattlemen’s and then we went back to drag Lindsey and no one was there. I guess they all had already gone to bed.”
• • •
Norman Public Schools athletic director T.D. O’Hara said the 1970 state championship team will be honored Friday at half-time of the girls 6 p.m. game against Westmoore. The boy’s game against Westmoore starts about 7:30 p.m. In between the girls and boys games, Simpson’s name will be placed on the NHS gym Wall of Fame.
"We started the recognition of the Wall of Fame about three years ago and our goal was to recognize past athletes who have had strong contributions to the basketball program,” O’Hara said. "It brings out the tradition and success NHS has had and it makes for a special weekend for those individuals and some of their teammates they knew back in high school."
"It allows them to reminisce and talk about the positive experiences they had at those times in their lives which is what we’re all about,” O'Hara said. " It puts a lot of smiles on a lot of people’s faces."
