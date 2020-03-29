The note from Mom left on the kitchen table one January morning couldn't have been more specific. After school, come get the Rambler station wagon and go to Braum's.
Tell the manager you're there from Central State Hospital to pick up the pumpkin ice cream that didn't sell over the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.
Mom was the dietitian at the state mental hospital, in charge of all patient and employee meals.
Braum's figured the patients might enjoy the leftover ice cream, even if it was flavored like a pumpkin pie.
So we packed as many barrels of it that would fit in the back of the Rambler Cross Country and then quickly unloaded it into the hospital's walk-in freezer. The store's mulligan flavor became an instant patient delight.
• • •
That original Norman Braum's on the northeast corner of Gray Street and Flood Avenue is now a convenience store and gas station. Four newer Braum's stores are strategically located on all four corners of Norman.
Many of us were thinking about Braum's this past week. Bill Braum, who founded the chain of ice cream stores with his wife, Mary, died Monday at his home near Tuttle. He was 92.
He grew up and worked on a dairy during the Depression, helping his father build and operate ice cream stores in Kansas. He sold that operation in 1968 and moved to Oklahoma where he and Mary and their children started Braum's. They opened their first Oklahoma store that year. It has grown to nearly 300 stores in five states, according to the Braum's Website.
• • •
The milk was pretty good, nearly as tasty as the whole milk delivered to our home three times a week by the John Potts Golden Guernsey herd in Norman. That operation closed around 1980 leaving many of us searching for a creamy dairy alternative.
And the ice cream parlor setting of the stores was reminiscent of the old Gilt Edge ice cream parlor on Porter Avenue on the eastern edge of what is now the Hiland Dairy plant.
Although they had fewer flavors, Gilt Edge served the town for decades. Dairy Queen and Baskin Robbins opened up shop here, too.
Braum's was a textbook example of vertical integration in a business. Start with the cows. Grow their food. Process the milk, butter and ice cream. Bake your own cones, buns and bread. Sell it in your own company stores.
• • •
Mr. Braum was pretty accessible, too. After my mother moved to Santa Fe, N.M., she would stop in Amarillo, Tx., the last Braum's store on their route to and from Oklahoma. They would pack a cooler with dry ice and choose their favorite flavors of ice cream.
After doing this for years they decided to ask Braum's to consider building a store in Santa Fe where so many Oklahoma ex-patriots were living. They called the headquarters and were somehow patched through to Mr. Braum himself.
He appreciated their loyalty but said he didn't build any store more than 300 miles from the dairy in Tuttle. He didn't want his drivers to be on the road more than one day at a time and Santa Fe is more than 500 miles away.
It took a few years after that phone call but Mom did the next best thing. She moved back to Oklahoma where there's a Braum's right down the street.
