The Oklahoma City Thunder needs a new home.
In his State of the City address on July 15, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt mentioned the Thunder will likely need a new arena in the future. Holt said that the team agreed to sign a three-year extension with its current arena — Paycom Center — that will keep the team there until after the 2025-26 regular season. But after that, the future is up in the air if a new arena isn’t in the works.
“The NBA has changed our city forever,” Holt said. “The vast majority of our residents know that and want that relationship to continue.”
The Thunder originally signed a 15-year deal with Paycom Center when the franchise arrived in 2008. Knowing the deal is up soon, Holt prefers to build an entirely new arena than continue to put money into renovation projects.
While the Thunder have only played in Paycom Center for 15 years, the arena itself opened in 2002 with the intention to lure in a potential NHL franchise. That never happened, and instead hosted the New Orleans Hornets for the 2005-06 season due to Hurricane Katrina.
Two years later, Oklahoma City finally acquired an NBA team permanently when Oklahoma native Clay Bennett and a group of investors bought the Seattle Supersonics and relocated them.
NBA arenas have an average lifespan of 21.5 years, and with Paycom Center already at 20 years, it is about that time for the Thunder to get a new home.
Outdatedness is not the only reason why it’s time for a new arena either. Paycom Center is structurally not the size of an average NBA arena. It is the smallest in square feet and 19th in capacity. The arena also costed $89.2 million to build, a massively cheap price compared to newer arenas whose cost range spans from $550 million to nearly $2 billion.
Building a new arena for a professional sports team is never easy; the amount of money that is publicly funded by taxpayers despite teams being worth over billions of dollars — $1.6 billion in the Thunder’s case — stirs controversy as city residents believe that ownership could pay for an arena almost entirely out of pocket. Those against it believe tax dollars should not be going to a new arena when they could be going to other parts of the city that need the funds more.
It’s morally corrupt that new arenas for professional teams worth billions of dollars are majorly publicly funded — especially when the tax dollars could be going to other areas in the city in actual need of the money — but that comes with the territory of having a franchise. 18 of the 29 NBA arenas are owned by a government multiplicity. Losing the Thunder would cause catastrophic levels of damage that the state would never recover.
With that said, that’s just how these negotiations usually go. Oklahoma City needs the Thunder more than the Thunder needs Oklahoma City. The owners have all the leverage, and as Holt alluded to in his address, there are several other cities that would love to acquire the Thunder and build it a new arena.
Oklahoma City residents continuously talk about just how much the city has progressed in recent years — how the downtown scene is more lively than it’s ever been before — and the Thunder are the backbone of this. The NBA is one of the most popular sports leagues in the entire world, and that notoriety means that states like Oklahoma — which was previously relatively unknown on an international scale — are much more recognizable now and enjoy the economical benefits of being one of the 28 cities who can say they house an NBA team.
Losing the Thunder after just two decades would be a fatal blow to the state. It would be an unprecedented loss in modern sports and would mark Oklahoma as a state that can’t support a professional team.
If the ultimate doomsday scenario occurs and the Thunder packs its bags to go elsewhere, Oklahoma will likely never recover because they’ll be labeled as a state that can’t support a team.
At the end of the day, this is an end that justifies the means.