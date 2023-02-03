I know all about school buses, or thought I did. After all, I rode a school bus down in Holdenville, lo those many years ago. Full disclosure, I lived too close to school for regular pickup. Daily, I walked to school (in the snow, uphill, into the wind, etc.). But I did ride school buses on field trips — mostly club visits to East Central State in Ada. I learned how to behave on a school bus, and the many verses of “Ninety Nine Bottles of Beer On the Wall.” Content in this knowledge, I recently visited the Norman Public Schools Transportation Services Department and met with my friend Mike Tauscher, department director. To paraphrase a guy named Paul: “Scales fell from my eyes.”
Here are some statistics: NPS Transportation Services uses 100 buses to transport 9,000 school attendees daily. NPS also supports field trips (football, basketball, soccer, bands, etc.) — about 2,000 a year. These travels amount to approximately 1 million miles a year. On a daily basis, there are 66 routes each morning and evening, and another 33 at midday. All of this is managed from an outdated facility located on a rutted, pot-holed parking lot. I’m serious about the lot — it really is a bone-jarring experience to drive across.
I didn’t realize it, but the same guy who manages the school bus fleet (Mike) also manages the NPS “White Fleet.” These are the service vehicles (trucks, vans, etc.) that support the system. There are abut 100 vehicles in this fleet, which receive a lot of use and heretofore represented a maintenance headache. Mike has entered into a lease program — these vehicles are maintained (oil changes, brake adjustments) by the leasing company. After some years, these vehicles are turned in and newer models are obtained.
Pretty smart, in my view.
Getting back to the facilities located in the transportation complex, there are two buildings that serve as administrative headquarters, and (for lack of a better term) a rest area for drivers whose morale is important and whose role goes beyond just driving a bus, as you’ll see as you read on. Both buildings are getting along in years and are inadequate. There’s also a large garage for bus maintenance. I asked if the garage was to be replaced as part of the bond request, and was told that it was not, that it can continue to support bus operations for another few years. Also located on the transportation lot are a number of shops that support school maintenance (carpentry, glass, mechanical, and the like.) These shops were built to support a school system of about 10 elementary schools, one middle school and one high school — less than half of what is now the Norman Public Schools system. These shops are also inadequate and are almost literally falling down. The plan is to relocate these shops to a complex on Triad Village Avenue (as a part of the larger bond request, if I’m not mistaken).
A big deal for me is the safety and security of our school-aged folks. I’ve written about that before and will again when commenting on Bond Proposition 1.
But let me tell you of the part transportation plays. I hope you’ve heard about this, but Norman Schools’ Transportation Services was recently awarded the Transportation Services Administration Gold Medal Certification. Norman is the only school system in the country to receive this recognition, and it didn’t come easy. This award was the culmination of fours years of work, which included installation of GPS locators and secure radios in buses, and that’s the easy part. Development of security protocols, annual training programs, and passing of no-notice exercises staged by TSA evaluators loomed large. Imagine, a package is hidden on one of our 100 buses, A driver is expected to find “the box” as a part of regular pre-trip inspections, and then know how to report the find. How Norman authorities deal with this situation is also part of the evaluation. Other exercises include “active shooter” and “human trafficking” scenarios. These exercises and evaluations are on-going. Wow! This award was hard earned! I held the trophy and it’s very heavy, as befits the recognition it represents.
My experiences as a kid riding a school bus in Holdenville notwithstanding, I see the request for improvements at the NPS transportation facility modest, and justified. Moreover, I came away in awe of the work that Mike Tauscher and all of the folks at Transportation Services contribute. Our kids are in good hands. I won’t tell you how to vote on Feb. 14, but my vote is “Yes for Kids” when it comes to transportation.
