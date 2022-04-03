Spring is in the air, and the Norman Farm Market opened yesterday at The Well, 210 S. James Garner Ave.
Now it’s time to get gardens ready for planting.
OSU Extension Horticulturist Courtney DeKalb-Myers is teaching a spring gardening series that kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in conjunction with the first Tuesday evening Farm Market of the year.
“This series was really popular last year, and having the classes on a farm market evening allows people to accomplish more with one stop,” Farm Market Manager Kate Cooper said.
In the first class, participants will learn what a plant needs to thrive.
“This is a beginning series, and I walk you through how to put that seed in the ground and get it to germinate,” DeKalb-Myers said. “I give people a framework for how to successfully garden.”
DeKalb-Myers said people may attend as many or as few of the classes as they wish.
“Each class stands alone, but there’s a little bit of overlap and people can ask questions,” she said.
DeKalb-Myers said the series is popular with people who wanted to take the Master Gardener classes, but were unable to commit to that many hours. The stand-alone classes allow gardeners to focus on areas of interest.
“If you do the whole series, you get the scientific background behind the gardening process,” she said. “On the other hand, some people may feel they are comfortable with vegetable gardening, but they want to know more about pollinators, so they might just come to that class.”
Whether you want to learn more about the importance of soil quality or how to deal with pests, there’s a class for that.
“The fifth class, Quit Bugging Me, gives an understanding for how to diagnose pest problems,” she said. “We’ll cover all sorts of strategies for insect control and how to use pesticides safely, as well as how to do it without using pesticides.”
DeKalb-Myers enjoys teaching, and this class is a particular favorite.
“I love teaching this series because I see how much people can learn in a short amount of time. A lot of it is common sense, but they may not have thought about something yet, and when they hear it in the class, it clicks,” she said. “I like to see that I’m helping create more confident gardeners in the community.”
Cooper said the class fits well with the mission of the Norman Farm Market and the commitment to building the local food system from the ground up.
“Courtney does an amazing job of presenting a lot of information in an interesting format, and there’s always something new to learn,” Cooper said.
Dekalb-Meyer has been teaching free classes at The Well almost since it opened.
“I’m very excited to be at the new location at The Well,” DeKalb-Myers said. “It’s really a beautiful facility, and on the upper story you can look out across Norman.”
Sign up for the free classes online at thewellok.org/hobby-classes.