Democracy is a garden and we must work together to make it flourish 

The Second Session of the 57th Legislature is underway. As the President of the Senate, Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell convened the Senate Monday morning. We took care of some housekeeping matters like voting on leadership positions and the rules for session, and then waited for the House to call us into joint session.
Once convened, Gov. Kevin Stitt gave his second State of the State address and presented his budget proposal. We then returned to our offices to visit with constituents and work on legislation. There were no Senate committee meetings this week because not all the bills had been assigned to committee and then we were closed Wednesday for the weather.
This week, we have a full schedule of meetings to begin considering the more than 2,200 bills filed. I've filed nine bills this year and had 12 others carry over from last year.
You can find the meeting schedules as well as listen/watch committee meetings and Floor proceedings live on our website at www.oksenate.gov. You can also track and read legislation as well as read press releases, learn about our Capitol artwork and many other interesting things.
My door is always open, and I look forward to hearing your ideas, questions and concerns. This is the people's house, so I hope you'll come visit. It's a beautiful place, and a wonderful sight to see the hundreds of citizens, agencies and other organizations here to educate legislators on various issues of importance to them. It might appear to be a bit chaotic as you watch legislators move from one committee to the next to the chamber and back to committees or other meetings - stopping in between to visit with guests. It reminds me a lot of school with kids switching classes and the halls filled with hundreds of conversations.
Our schedules are hectic during session so if you're planning a visit, be sure to call my assistant Ms. Trena beforehand to make sure I'm not in a committee or scheduled to be on the Floor.
If you can't make it to the Capitol, I also schedule time every day to go through all the emails we receive and do my best to respond to everyone. I'm very hands on when it comes to my office. Some legislators let their assistants answer emails, but I prefer to do it myself, so I know exactly what issues and questions you have in the district.
I'd love for you to come to the Capitol. Our offices do get inundated with so many calls and emails that it's sometimes hard for us to get to everyone. If you have an issue you're passionate about, I encourage you to come advocate for it in person. I'd love to help you navigate the legislative process and make your democracy work for you. I'll show you how to find where your bill is in the process, what committee it's been assigned to and who the members are in that committee. It's important to speak to these individuals in person and explain why you're for or against a measure.
Remember, we typically only know our own professions and what other areas we've had experience in throughout our lives. We don't know everything, so it's so important to get every perspective of an issue. It helps us make better, more informed decisions.
Besides advocating to get our bills through the process, we also must work on passing a balanced budget in the four short months of session. Our work, however, began last summer after the last session adjourned. During the interim, there are many meetings with the various state agencies to learn what their budgetary needs will be to continue providing services to Oklahomans in the next fiscal year. We also get to hear about new programs they're considering utilizing or new services they'd like to provide.
Our work is never ending, and neither is yours. Democracy is a garden and it takes all of us working on it to make it flourish. I look forward to meeting with or hearing from you.
Sen. Mary Boren can be reached by mail at the State Capitol, 2300 N. Lincoln Blvd., Room 514.1, Oklahoma City, OK 73105, email at Mary.Boren@oksenate.gov, or by calling 521-5553 and speaking to Trena Byas.
