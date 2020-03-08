Fighting childhood obesity among bills being considered

It’s been a busy week at the Oklahoma State Legislature. The House spent hours on the floor to begin hearing bills that passed committee by deadline.
Last week, I presented two bills on the House floor. House Bill 3415 makes utility task vehicles, or UTVs, street legal for community streets. It doesn’t allow them on interstates or U.S. highways, and the bill stipulates that UTVs would need a license plate just like regular cars do now. The bill passed the House 85-3.
I also passed House Bill 1048 this week as well. Last year, I filed House Bill 1048 to prescribe the taking of groundwater rights by eminent domain. The bill requires condemning authorities that seek surface rights to provide a landowner with written notice to let the landowner know they may elect to retain groundwater rights. If they do choose to retain groundwater rights, the acquisition will be limited to surface rights.
It passed the House last year, as well as its Senate committee, which means it was eligible to be brought directly to the Senate floor this year. The Senate passed it last month and the House approved their changes this week. I heard on Friday morning that it had been signed into law by Governor Stitt.
I also interviewed with News Channel 4 over my bill to address childhood obesity. I filed legislation last year on this issue and held an interim study in the fall as well. House Bill 1051 would require each local school districts to conduct an annual fitness test for students in grades four through 12.
When childhood obesity is addressed early, it’s easier to get our children on the right track to leading healthier lives. I expect this bill will be heard on the floor this week and I’m looking forward to presenting it.
I also did an interview with the Oklahoma Cattleman’s Association. Their “Cowboys at the Capitol” video series can be found on their YouTube channel. The OCA is a great organization that fights to ensure our cowboys and ranchers have their voices heard on important legislation at the Capitol.
Thursday, March 12 is the deadline to pass House bills off the House floor. It will be a long week, but I’m looking forward to hearing more bills that can impact Oklahoma for the better.
Rep. Danny Sterling, a Republican, serves District 27 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. His district includes portions of Cleveland and Pottawatomie counties.
