Oklahoma Governor William H. Murray once said that the secret to political success in Oklahoma is to never say one good word about Texas. Ironically, Murray was born in Toadsuck, Texas, but came to Indian Territory at a young age, and married the niece of the Chief of the Chickasaw Nation.
As the lawyer for the Chickasaws, Murray represented the tribe at the Sequoyah Statehood Convention in 1905, and then was president of the Oklahoma Statehood Convention the next year.
Murray wrote much of the state’s original constitution, and when a draft failed to say anything about God, Murray was reputed to have erupted, “D*** it! You can’t leave God out of the Constitution.” As the state Constitution does invoke the blessings of God --- at Murray’s insistence --- some have said that Murray (nicknamed Alfalfa Bill) “cussed God into the Constitution.”
Murray was certainly the most colorful politician in Oklahoma’s long history of colorful politicians, and he went on to serve as the first speaker of the Oklahoma House of Representatives, a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, and later governor.
In 1930, he returned from a failed farming enterprise in South America to make an improbable run for governor (after having failed to win a couple of times before), and in what is considered the greatest political upset in state history, Murray --- basically economically destitute in the first year of the Great Depression --- was elected governor.
Murray’s long political career certainly had its controversial moments, and there is much to criticize about that career (saving that for a future column). He almost got into an armed conflict with Texas over a bridge dispute across the Red River, which got him on the cover of news magazines and propelled him to run for president on the Democratic Party ticket. While he won delegates from Oklahoma, the only delegate he was able to win outside of the state was from North Dakota --- from his brother. In the end, he lost to eventual nominee Franklin Roosevelt, and the two men were bitter enemies from then on.
Perhaps Murray’s most significant contribution to our state’s history, as governor, was when he faced down the Legislature when many were seeking to impeach and remove him from office. Two governors had been impeached and removed in the previous decade and it was feared that Oklahoma was suffering from “impeachment fever.”
Murray told his foes in the Legislature to go ahead and try, predicting it would be “like a bunch of jackrabbits trying to get a wildcat out of a hole.” It is also believed that he spread a rumor that if Oklahoma removed a third governor, the state would revert to territorial status. I remember when I was in high school, I heard a couple of older men discussing the possibility of Governor David Hall’s impeachment, and one of them saying that he hoped not --- he did not want Oklahoma to go back to being just a territory.
In the end, Murray finished his term, and then, in 1950, his son, Johnston Murray was elected governor. Alfalfa Bill did the honors of swearing in his son.
Steve Byas lives in Norman, and directs the history program at Randall University in Moore.
